SEC pledges 2000 apprentices as opposition calls energy body a fraud

Premier Jacinta Allan announced the SEC Apprenticeship Academy on Saturday with first intake starting January 2027.

Construction is under way on the SEC's $650 million Delburn Wind Farm northeast of Mirboo North.

The State Electricity Commission will hire 2000 electrical apprentices over four years through a new publicly owned training academy as the Opposition accuses the revived energy body of failing to deliver on its core promises.

Premier Jacinta Allan announced the SEC Apprenticeship Academy on Saturday with the first full intake set for January 2027 and all apprentices to be employed directly by the SEC.

The academy will operate from two training facilities, one in Melbourne and one in regional Victoria, with apprentices placed across energy projects while they train.

"2000 young workers in the SEC Apprenticeship Academy - earning while they are learning, building cheaper homegrown power," Ms Allan said.

The announcement extends the SEC's growing Gippsland presence where construction is under way on the $650 million Delburn Wind Farm about 15 kilometres northeast of Mirboo North.

The 33-turbine project is expected to generate up to 205 megawatts of renewable energy, enough to power more than 130,000 homes, and create about 300 local jobs at peak construction.

Nine local trainees and apprentices are already working on site at Delburn with jobs to be advertised through the Gippsland Jobs Hub.

The government says Victoria's energy sector needs 50 per cent more electricians by 2040 and the private training market is not producing enough completions.

Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said the SEC was supporting a new generation of workers on the energy transition.

"The Liberals cut the SEC - we brought it back," Ms D'Ambrosio said.

But Liberal shadow minister for energy David Davis hit back within hours, calling the SEC "a fraud" that had not delivered cheaper or more reliable power since its revival before the 2022 election.

Mr Davis said Labor had promised the SEC would support 59,000 jobs and lower energy prices but in four years the body had failed to deliver a single new electricity generation project while Melbourne electricity prices surged 23.8 per cent in the 12 months to February 2026.

"Time and again Labor promises one thing before an election and then fails to deliver - the SEC is no different," Mr Davis said.

"Only the Liberals and Nationals have a plan to lower energy bills and secure our energy future by boosting our gas supply and delivering new urban solar parks."

The SEC has also drawn local opposition to its Gippsland expansion with State Nationals leader Danny O'Brien and Eastern Victoria MLC Melina Bath tabling a 2805-signature petition in state parliament calling on the Allan Government to cancel the Delburn Wind Farm.

More than $22 million in community benefit programs is expected to flow to the region over the wind farm's operational life.