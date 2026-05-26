Gippsland residents put on notice over wildlife and hunting offences

Fines and wildlife bans follow seizure of dead reptiles at Yinnar and loaded rifles in the Alpine National Park.

Authorities are cracking down on wildlife and hunting offences across Gippsland.

A South Gippsland man has been fined $1200 and stripped of his firearms and hunting equipment after pleading guilty to hunting without a licence and carrying loaded firearms in his vehicle in the Alpine National Park.

The man was sentenced in the Sale Magistrates' Court after Game Management Authority officers intercepted his four-wheel drive in the Crookayan area during a patrol.

Officers found and seized two loaded rifles, loose ammunition, two spotlights, two thermal imaging devices and other hunting equipment which the court ordered forfeited along with the fine.

GMA director of compliance and intelligence Zac Powell said the authority had targeted the area after community members and hunters reported illegal hunting activity.

"People who hunt in Victoria have a responsibility to know and follow the law," Mr Powell said.

"Illegal spotlighting and irresponsible behaviour is dangerous and can put communities, properties, wildlife and livestock at risk."

Mr Powell said those who broke the law faced significant fines and penalties and risked having their equipment confiscated and their game and firearms licences revoked.

The case comes as part of a broader crackdown on wildlife offences across Gippsland.

A Yinnar man was this month banned from keeping wildlife for five years after reptiles in his care were found dead and others starving at his property.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty in the La Trobe Valley Magistrates' Court to charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986 for failing to provide animals he held under a wildlife licence with proper and sufficient food.

Conservation Regulator authorised officers executed search warrants at the Yinnar property in September 2024 and found three dead pythons and a dead shingle-back lizard.

A coastal carpet python and a tiger snake were found alive but in poor condition and taken to a vet clinic where the python was diagnosed with chronic emaciation and mild dehydration and the snake was found to be underweight from inappropriate feeding.

The magistrate described the condition the snakes were found in as "concerning" and noted the seriousness of the offences and the responsibilities that come with holding a wildlife licence.

The man was fined $800 and disqualified from owning or being in charge of wildlife for five years.

All wildlife in Victoria is protected under the Wildlife Act 1975 and the Conservation Regulator administers private wildlife licences which allow holders to keep wildlife as pets subject to conditions including proper feeding and housing.

Gippsland Regulatory Operations Program Manager Brad Woods said keeping wildlife in Victoria came with clear responsibilities.

"Keeping wildlife in Victoria comes with clear responsibilities, and the neglect or cruel mistreatment of native animals will not be tolerated," Mr Woods said.

"Wildlife in captivity rely entirely on the person caring for them - and when that care falls short, the consequences can be serious."

Mr Woods said the regulator monitored wildlife permit holders to ensure they complied with licence conditions and investigated reports of animal welfare standards not being met.

The community can report wildlife crimes to Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au and illegal hunting through gma.vic.gov.au or by calling 136 186.