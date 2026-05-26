Bass Coast comes together for National Sorry Day

Tuesday's gathering at Phillip Island Nature Parks featured Welcome to Country, truth-telling and marked 29 years since the Bringing Them Home report.

Community members gather for the Smoking Ceremony as part of National Sorry Day at the Phillip Island Nature Parks Penguin Parade Visitor Centre.

The Bass Coast community came together on Tuesday to mark National Sorry Day with a gathering at the Phillip Island Nature Parks Penguin Parade Visitor Centre.

The event presented by the Bass Coast Reconciliation Network featured a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony followed by truth-telling and a community gathering.

National Sorry Day falls on May 26 each year to mark the anniversary of the tabling of the Bringing Them Home report in federal parliament in 1997 which documented the forced removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their families.

This year marks 29 years since the landmark report was tabled.

The gathering also coincided with the start of National Reconciliation Week which runs from May 27 to June 3 with this year's theme All In calling on all Australians to commit to reconciliation every day.

Bunurong Elder and Bass Coast Reconciliation Network co-chair Uncle Anthony Egan said the day was about walking forward together with respect.

"I feel privileged to be a member and co-chair of a group of organisations that care for Country as mob does," Uncle Anthony said.

"It is a group of carers and sharers who make everyone feel safe and encourage people to work collectively.

"I am looking forward to what the future holds.

"Time is the greatest gift.

"To give and be part of change within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community alongside local allies is a pleasure.

"Walk softly on Country, pay homage and embrace our cultural practices."

Phillip Island Nature Parks chief executive Catherine Basterfield said supporting the event was part of a broader commitment to caring for Country and strengthening relationships with Traditional Owners.

"National Sorry Day is an important reminder of our shared history and the role we can all play in reconciliation," Ms Basterfield said.

"We are proud to support the local community in creating space for reflection, understanding and connection on Millowl."

Bass Coast Shire Council also used the day to highlight a new exhibition by artist Helen S. Tiernan at the Berninneit Art Gallery in Cowes.

Tiernan is an artist of Aboriginal and Irish heritage born in Sale and now living in Fish Creek.

Helen S. Tiernan, Mother and Child of Gippsland, 2004. Photo: Karli Duckett Photography.

The exhibition Timelines features works including Mother and Child of Gippsland from Tiernan's 2004 series Songlines - Journeys Through Country which explored historic and contemporary events affecting Aboriginal people from the East Gippsland region.

Timelines is on show at the Berninneit Art Gallery until Saturday July 12 with free entry.

The Bass Coast Reconciliation Network includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members, Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal Corporation, Bass Coast South Gippsland Reconciliation Group, Bass Coast Health, Bass Coast Shire Council, Myli - My Community Library, West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority, Phillip Island Nature Parks and Westernport Water.