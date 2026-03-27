1600 runners to descend on Inverloch for region’s biggest run festival

Gippsland's biggest running festival is set to kick off at 4pm at The Glade in Inverloch this Saturday, March 28 with a 5km race along the foreshore towards the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club and then the ‘Family’ 2km run at 5pm but Sunday is the big day. See details.

Inverloch Running Festival organiser Matt Morris was out on Friday applying the finishing touches to the biggest running event in Gippsland which kicks off with the shorter distances on Saturday afternoon and then the big marathon and half marathon runs on Sunday morning.

GIPPSLAND’S biggest running festival is set to kick off at 4pm at The Glade in Inverloch this Saturday, March 28 with a 5km race along the foreshore towards the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club and then the ‘Family’ 2km run at 5pm.

That will then clear the way for the trio of main events on Sunday, March 29 featuring the start of the marathon and half marathons outside The Esplanade Hotel at 7.30am on Sunday morning followed by the 14km run along the spectacular Bunurong cliffs starting at Cape Paterson 8.30am.

With the weather forecast set to improve from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday, and perfect conditions for the big races on Sunday, organiser Matt Morris said the near full fields of runners were looking forward to these increasingly popular running events.

“It’s only our second year and most of the events have full fields with a few spots still open in the 2km family run and also the 14km run from Cape Paterson on Sunday,” said Matt Morris.

“But with 1600 registered runners it is already the biggest running festival in Gippsland.

“Why Inverloch? You’ve only got to look at the location and the scenery. We’re all about offering local people, and especially people from Melbourne the chance to get out and enjoy some of the state’s fantastic regional areas.

“Many of the people will be coming down for the weekend and enjoying what the area has to offer, in and around their runs.”

From the exhilarating Marathon and Half Marathon and the fast-paced 14km from Cape Paterson, to the inclusive 5km Fun Run on Saturday afternoon and the energetic Kids Dash over 2km, out and back on the foreshore course, there’s a race for everyone at the Inverloch Running Festival, according to the marketing for the event.

“Choose your distance and experience the thrill of running along one of Victoria’s most picturesque coastlines. Whether you're chasing a personal best or just enjoying the journey, these races are designed to inspire and excite.”

And they’ve certainly captured the imagination, but motorists are advised of possible access disruption on Sunday morning. See details HERE