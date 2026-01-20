$2 million drift car project cost blowout

President of Friends of the State Coal Mine Garry (Moz) Wilson prepares to take another tour group on a walking tour down the main heading shaft of the Wonthaggi mine. B05_0326

IN a major cost blowout for the Wonthaggi State Coal Mine Drift Car Restoration Project, Parks Victoria has revealed it will cost another $2 million to finish the job.

Updating Friends of the State Coal Mine on progress at the Wonthaggi mine site, Gerard Delaney, Chief Ranger for Parks Victoria South Gippsland and Bass, admitted the initial $1.5 million grant from the state government would not be enough to finish the project.

President Garry (Moz) Wilson said things didn’t seem to be adding up.

“$1.5 million was going to cover the whole project,” Mr Wilson said.

“Why will this not cover the whole job?

“How much money is left, what’s been spent and who’s it been spent on?”

Responding to a further question on how much money would be needed, Mr Delaney said no detailed plan was available when the $1.5 million was allocated.

“Prices are hard to predict,” Mr Delaney said.

“I’m asking you to trust government.”

Project Manager Ned Cutcliffe said the drift car needed to meet amusement ride standards and the whole rail needed to go because it was not in good condition.

“In the worst case scenario, the timber bars and sets may not be up to scratch.”

Every contractor will be paid, according to Mr Delaney.

“The public needs to know what’s going on,” said one volunteer.

“Why is it taking so long?”

Mr Delaney said the project had been challenging cost-wise.

“It needs to meet contemporary standards and contemporary standards cost more,” Mr Delaney said.

“Another $2 million is needed.”

“We need another $3 million,” said volunteer Dyonn Dimmock.

“Get it done,” said another volunteer.

Mr Cutcliffe said it was a priority project and Parks Victoria would meet with Friends of the State Coal Mine to provide an update every couple of months.

The Friends of the State Coal Mine were told the current wooden sleepers would need to be removed to allow silt to be drained away and would probably be replaced with concrete sleepers.

Mr Cutcliffe said concrete may be more expensive but good timber is hard to source.

“It will always be a damp environment, but concrete could last 20, 30 or 40 years.”

Mr Wilson said timber lagging needed to go back as part of the heritage aspect of the State Coal Mine.

“People are interested in the ceiling timber,” Mr Wilson said.

Mr Cutcliffe said Heritage Victoria would make the final decision and planners would try to build some maintenance balance into the heritage permit.

The Drift Car Restoration Project is anticipated to start in late February depending on the heritage permit and the signing of contracts for ground support works.

Contractors will be working 12-hour days, seven days a week with a total of 60 days on site.

Ms Dimmock said more volunteers are needed at the State Coal Mine to do specific jobs including tour guides for the walk-in walk-out mine tours.

No experience is necessary with on-site training provided by Parks Victoria.

For more information visit parks.vic.gov.au