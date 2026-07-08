Billy Elliot delights opening audience

Don't miss your chance to see the show

Mason Athanasiadis in the title role of Billy Elliot keeps his on stage father Jackie Elliot (Brad Boucher) and brother Tony Elliot (Bailey Close) apart.

BILLY Elliot, played by Mason Athanasiadis, won his way into audience hearts as did other members of the cast as Leongatha Lyric Theatre’s hard work paid off at Friday’s opening show for which the stalls were booked out.

Before the energetic production, highlighted by singing, tap dancing and ballet commenced, Director Joel Stevenson delivered an emotional thank you to all involved in the show, expressing pride in their efforts and urging them to cherish the experience.

They were reminded they have just 13 shows to enjoy the little world they have created before the lights go out and the set is dismantled.

Mr Stevenson told Sentinel-Times the experience has been an absolute joy.

That is undoubtedly attributable to the supportive environment Lyric Theatre provides as well as the spectacular nature of the Billy Elliot production and the exciting challenge involved in making it as true to the original as possible.

Billy Elliot Director Joel Stevenson and Assistant Director Jay Nelson are ready for the opening night show.

Assistant Director Jay Nelson has focused more on the performance side of the show, working with the cast, while Mr Stevenson’s approach has been more as an overarching creative director who oversees the logistics and all the other departments.

“He’s a Swiss Army Knife,” Mr Nelson said of the Director’s versatility.

While it’s Mr Nelson’s second show with Lyric Theatre, along with about 13 for Wonthaggi Theatrical Group, often in a lead actor capacity, it is a new experience, the first time he’s been part of the production team, having previously been a performer.

“It is so rewarding being able to take my experience on the stage and pass that on to other actors and help them develop their own technique and characters,” he said, enjoying watching those performers learn and grow throughout the process.

Commenting on the impressive young talent in the region, Mr Nelson summed up the impression one of those, young Athanasiadis, will leave with audiences.

“This could have been his 50th production,” he said of star of the show, who tirelessly dances his way through a demanding schedule.

“Mason is one of many remarkable young performers that this show has given the opportunity to shine,” Mr Nelson said.

While Billy is the hero, Margaret Thatcher is the villain in a show centred on the 1985 British colliery worker strike.

Against the backdrop of that sustained struggle, the title character’s efforts to win the support of his mining family for his dance career dream adds to the production’s emotional engagement with the audience.

While the focus is indisputably on Billy, it takes a big cast and crew to bring the show together, with just shy of 100 people involved including a 10-member principal cast, ballet girls, an ensemble, orchestra, and production team.

The Assistant Director spoke of a mixture of excitement and relief that opening night had arrived, with everyone set to be rewarded for all their hard work.

“We’re all strapped in and ready for what comes next,” he said.

Dress rehearsals enabled fine tuning of the overall production, including technical elements, everything coming together impressively on the night.

If you haven’t yet been swept up in the Billy Elliot story, you haven’t missed out, with the production running until July 18 at Leongatha Memorial Hall and tickets available at leongathalyric.com.au

“This show has so much to offer every sort of theatregoer there is,” Mr Nelson said, whether people are there for the family drama and heartfelt moments of warmth, the huge upbeat dance numbers, or the surrealist larger-than-life fantasies.