Lamers in calf heifer dispersal sale a success

One of about 60 daughters of leading sire Rubels-Red, this magnificent heifer topped the recent dispersal of Lamers dairy cattle from Leongatha South, fetching $5,600 at the Leongatha saleyards.

AS LONG-TERM Leongatha South dairy farming brothers Paul and Mark Lamers continue their transition to beef cattle, just over 100 of their impeccably bred in calf Holstein heifers were sold at the Leongatha Saleyards on Monday July 6, prices averaging just over $3,000, with a top of $5,600.

Those heifers will calve in July and August.

“It was a pretty handy average considering it’s a bit wet and miserable,” Andrew Mackie of Dairy Livestock Services (DLS) said, that business teaming with Nutrien Leongatha for the dispersal sale, with Brian Leslie of DLS and Nutrien’s Michael Robertson the auctioneers.

While it wasn’t the ideal time of year for the sale, the heifers had to go before they started calving.

The magnificent red and white top priced heifer sold to a Bena dairy farmer, being one of about 60 daughters of leading sire Rubels-Red that were knocked down at Monday’s sale, the second-stage dispersal of the Lamers dairy cattle after 174 Holstein cows sold last year at the Leongatha Saleyards.

“He’s a highly rated bull from overseas,” Mr Mackie said of Rubels-Red, remarking that only some of his progeny turn out to be red.

Other sires of the heifers sold on Monday were Migos, Radio, Siemers Roz, Penn-England Barber and Mecca-P.

DLS auctioneer Mr Leslie spoke of the quality of the Lamers herd ahead of Monday’s sale.

“The Lamers family has continually used leading AI (Artificial Insemination) for more than 50 years,” he said, noting “It would be impossible to find better grown or conditioned heifers anywhere.”

He remarked on the fact ABS sires have mostly been used and that over the years the Lamers brothers have milked more than 230 daughters of world-leading sire Picston Shottle, the late sire considered one of the greatest dairy bulls.

The heifers sold on Monday largely didn’t have far to go, generally remaining within South Gippsland, Yarram probably being the furthest away, some bought by repeat buyers from the previous Lamers dairy dispersal sale in Spring.

There will be another dispersal of Lamers cattle.

“They’ve still got further young stock; they’ve got another 100 cows to calve this year we didn’t sell last year,” Mr Mackie said, with those cows having not been pregnant or not ready to be sold at the time.

Those cows will soon start calving, with a further dispersal sale around late September or early October.

Mr Mackie remarked that some who weren’t looking for heifers this time are sure to be back bidding on cows at the next Lamers dispersal.

The Lamers transition into beef has included joining some cows to Hereford, rearing some of their own crossbred calves.