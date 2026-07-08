Two centuries of history as Corinella prepares to commemorate bicentenary

A Corinella Bicentenary working group has been formed to finalise plans for a weekend of celebrations in December to officially mark 200 years since the town’s foundation as a British garrison to protect the Bass Coast from occupation by the French.

Corinella Bicentenary Working Group members Gloris Willoughby (Treasurer), David Laing, David Jarratt, Christine Slavin, Libby Skidmore, Barbara Oates (Secretary), Bass Coast Cr Jan Thompson, Janice Orchard, Cathy McLeod and former Bass Coast Mayor Clare Le Serve (Chair) have started work on detailed planning for the bicentenary celebrations in December. B01_2826

THE historic Bass Coast community of Corinella is about to officially acknowledge its bicentenary, marking 200 years since the town’s foundation as a British garrison.

Boasting a complex and fascinating early colonial history, the original settlement was established in 1826, nine years before the founding of Melbourne.

Plans for the upcoming bicentenary commemorations are being finalised by an organising committee of eleven local organisations including a community representative.

The unique milestone will be an opportunity for the local community to reflect on the evolution of the town over the past two centuries and to recognise the resilient pioneering families whose local lineages date back to those early years of settlement.

While modern Corinella is widely known as a premier boating and angling destination, locals are eager to highlight its deep historical significance. “Corinella is not only about fishing,” said Bicentenary Committee Secretary Barbara Oates.

“Corinella was the location of Victoria’s first British garrison and Government House.” According to historians, the military garrison was hastily established by the British authorities to dissuade the French from claiming the region for France.

While modern historical consensus suggests France’s maritime interest in the area was actually purely about science, the geopolitical tension accidentally created one of Victoria's earliest colonial outposts.

The Corinella Bicentenary is viewed as a vital opportunity to share the complete history of the township. From the traditional owners, the Bunurong people, to the present day, Corinella stands as a place where two cultures come together, bridging thousands of years of Indigenous stewardship with two centuries of multicultural community growth.

To bring this massive milestone to life, local organisations have joined forces. The Corinella Bowls Club graciously offered to auspice the Corinella Bicentennial Project Committee providing the legal framework required to research funding options and successfully apply for community grants. Meanwhile, the Corinella Community Centre is stepping up to support various town groups in delivering their specific events.

Managing the grand logistics is the Corinella Bicentennial Project Committee, which will oversee all official communications via a dedicated website, coordinate historical merchandise, and assist sub-groups with event permits and insurance.

Ensuring everything runs smoothly on the ground will be the Corinella Bicentennial Project Working Group, which brings together representatives from every local organisation participating in the festivities.

The committee is already making advanced plans for the 200-year anniversary, locked in for a three-day celebration in December. The crown jewel of the weekend will be a formal Bicentennial Dinner, to be held in the Corinella Hall on Saturday, December 12.

A comprehensive rundown of the official three-day itinerary promises a vibrant mix of commemoration, education, and community fun. The celebrations begin on Friday December 11 with an official plaque unveiling at Jamieson Street, followed by an afternoon tea hosted at the Corinella and District Community Centre.

As night falls, the competitive spirit ignites with a Bicentennial Trivia Night at the Corinella Bowls Club. The evening concludes with a spectacular CFA Lantern Walk through the historic streets of Corinella, coordinated by the Corinella Boating and Angling Club (CBAC) and the Country Fire Authority (CFA).

Day two kicks off on Saturday December12 with a community-favourite the Corinella Market, featuring local artisans, food, and historical displays, leading up to the prestigious Bicentennial Dinner that evening.

The final day on Sunday December 13 will focus on community reflection, family gatherings, and concluding events designed to celebrate the town’s enduring community spirit.

As December approaches the excitement in Corinella continues to build. The bicentenary promises to not only honour the town's unique place in Australian history but also strengthen the bonds of the community moving into the next century.

The full program will be available from the Corinella Community Centre.

The Corinella Bicentennial Project Committee consists of the Corinella Bowling Club, Bass Valley Historical Society, Corinella Boating and Angling Club, Corinella Cemetery Trust, Corinella CFA, Corinella Foreshore Reserve Committee of Management, Corinella and District Community Centre, Corinella Residents and Ratepayers, Friends of the Bass Valley RSL, Corinella Probus Club and St Georges Anglican Church.