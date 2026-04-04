Aldred pushes for school buses in fuel security plan

Federal Monash MP warns hundreds of families could be left stranded as fuel crisis threatens regional bus fleets.

Mary Aldred has written to the PM requesting diesel priority for regional school buses amid fuel crisis concerns.

Federal Monash MP Mary Aldred has written to the Prime Minister urging him to prioritise diesel for regional school buses as part of the government's fuel security plan.

Ms Aldred said schools across her electorate had raised concerns the fuel crisis could affect bus fleets and leave students stranded.

"Unlike urban schools where public transport or walk or ride options are available schools in my electorate have hundreds of families who completely depend on school buses for their children's commute to and from school," Ms Aldred said.

"The educational, wellbeing and economic consequence of having students unable to attend school because of mismanaged fuel supply would be serious.

"We know this first-hand from navigating Victoria's COVID lockdowns."

Ms Aldred wants school buses classified as an essential service to protect them from supply disruptions.

The Monash electorate covers much of South Gippsland and parts of Bass Coast taking in Leongatha, Korumburra, Wonthaggi and Warragul.

Schools across the region rely heavily on bus networks with many students travelling long distances from rural properties and small towns to reach secondary colleges.

Bass Coast and South Gippsland bus operators run diesel fleets making them directly exposed to price spikes and supply shortages.

Diesel prices across the region hit $3 a litre in late March before the federal government halved the fuel excise from April 1 reducing the rate from 52.6 cents a litre to 26.3 cents a litre for three months.