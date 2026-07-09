Crucial time for Phillip Island to host world penguin conference

The 12th International Penguin Conference (IPC12), last held in Chile in 2023, is being hosted by the Bass Coast Shire Council and Phillip Island Nature Parks in August-September this year.

The Berninneit cultural centre in Cowes will host a welcoming event for the 12th International Penguin Conference on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

THE 12th International Penguin Conference (IPC12), last held in Chile in 2023, is being hosted by the Bass Coast Shire Council and Phillip Island Nature Parks in August-September this year.

The prestigious event is expected to attract hundreds of scientists, conservationists, environmentalists, students and community representatives, locally and from around the world.

Organisers have pitched the conference, which will be launched at a welcome reception at the Berninneit Cultural Centre in Cowes on Sunday, August 30, as being the occasion for revealing groundbreaking research, innovative conservation strategies, and actionable solutions to address the challenges penguins face in a rapidly changing world.

“This conference fosters collaboration across disciplines, ignites meaningful dialogue, and inspires a global movement to protect penguins and the marine ecosystems they call home. Supporting this conference helps translate scientific knowledge into actionable policies and prioritises critical conservation actions.”

Giant petrels have tested positive for H5 bird flu in three states; Western Australia, South Australia and New South Wales.

The event could not be coming here at a more crucial time for the world-famous Phillip Island Penguin Parade which is facing the threat of H5N1 bird flu which arrived on Australia’s shores for the first time, in Western Australia, on June 14.

Several sessions at the conference are expected to address ‘Health and Disease in Penguins and Marine Ecosystem’.

As of 9am AEST on Thursday, July 9, according to the Department of Agriculture, Australia now has eight confirmed (or presumed) detections of H5 bird flu in wild birds.

There are five confirmed in Western Australia, two in South Australia and one in New South Wales.

“There is no evidence of any mass mortality and no evidence of infection in poultry or the wider agriculture industry. The risk to human health remains low.”

A highlight of the international penguin conference will be a visit to the world-famous Phillip Island Penguin Parade on Thursday, September 3.

Shael Martin, Phillip Island Nature Parks General Manager Conservation has welcomed the news that PINP will be hosting such an important event.

“Phillip Island Nature Parks is excited to be hosting the International Penguin Conference at Berninneit later this year, where the world’s best penguin researchers will gather to share new research about all kinds of penguins,” said Ms Martin.

“It’s already exceeded our expectations, with more than 200 people set to attend. Many attendees will travel with their families, coming to spend the week on Phillip Island.

“We’ve received more than 240 abstract submissions from around the world – cutting edge penguin research about different species, habitats, feeding patterns and protection of this wonderful species,” she said.

“We will be holding free activities and information sessions for the community over the week, including hosting expert speaking events at the Penguin Parade.”

The Bass Coast Shire Council will want to fix the makeshift carpark adjoining Berninneit before the international penguin conference in August-September this year.

While the welcome event will be held at Berninneit on Sunday, August 30 from 5pm to 7pm the conference at the start of a being week of events, presentations and visits, it will culminate at a conference dinner, featuring a visit to the penguin parade, on Thursday, September 3.

Attending the event doesn’t come cheap with full access tickets costing $995, offering access to all conference sessions and gatherings, as follows:

Entry to the Welcome Reception on August 30 and access to all sessions from August 31 – September 4.

A name badge

A delegate gift

Lunch and morning and afternoon refreshments.

Tickets to attend the Conference Dinner may be purchased separately.

But there’s the opportunity to attend individual days for $450 and a student entry cost of $575.

The full conference program and speakers list will be released soon but the conference is expected to cover the following topics: