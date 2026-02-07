Alex Scott & Staff Woolamai Cup has been run and won

It was a great day, and there was a huge crowd in for the running of the Woolamai Cup at 3.45pm on Saturday, February 7..

And the winner is… Qubella trained by Barry Goodwin ridden by Maddison Morris with Greg Price and Tom Gibson of the Woolamai Cup sponsors Alex Scott & Staff.

IT WAS a great day, and there’s a huge crowd in for the running of the Alex Scott & Staff Woolamai Cup at 3.45pm on Saturday, February 7.

The sun was shining, but there was a nice, cool breeze too, so whether it was under the shady elm trees, in a hospitality marquee or standing by the rails, there were plenty of great vantage points for watching the big race.

The jockeys have paraded for the crowd, and the runners took their place in the field. They included:

Qubella Sacra Little Richie Turf Downtown Man Midivani Hawkestone Eight Shout's Scandoval These Boots Anything But

Ultimately, though, it was the Pakenham trained Qubella which capped off an excellent season so far, with three wins from five starts, to claim the Alex Scott and Staff Woolamai Cup in convincing style, superbly rated by jockey Maddison Morris.

She put the finishing touches on a great preparation by the trainer Barry Goodwin, running Qubella for a win over 1650 metres at Healesville a week ago and getting the 7-year-0ld bay mare up and going again for a crack at the Woolamai Cup over 1708 metres.

It was start number 31 for the mare that has turned over $87,000 for connections with six wins and four placings, but probably in the form of her career right now.

Filling the placings were first number 1 Qubella, second, Number 4 Downtown Man, third number 7 Eight Shouts and fourth, number 3 Little Richie Turf.