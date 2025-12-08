All-Terrain Vehicles – essential funding for Venus Bay SLSC patrol

Venus Bay Surf Life Saving Club is a recipient of the Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program (VESEP) grant of $20,720 – a contribution towards a new All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV). Photo: Patrol 14 setting up with an ATV.

VENUS Bay Surf Life Saving Club were a successful recipient of the Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program (VESEP) grant of $20,730, and secretary Richard Moore said the grant is a contribution to the purchase of a new All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) for the club.

“The ATV is an essential piece of lifesaving equipment for the club. Also known as a “Side by Side Vehicle” (SBSV), it is a four-seat off-road vehicle that is used for all our beach patrolling,” said Richard.

“It carries lifesavers and their gear (including rescue tubes and boards) to and from the beach, and also tows our inflatable rescue boats down to the beach and launches them for patrol.”

Once on the beach, the ATV provides essential mobility for the lifesavers to be able to attend rescues beyond Beach One. Venus Bay beach is more than 20km long and has five access points, known as Beaches One-Five, with only Beach One being patrolled. It is ranked the third most dangerous beach in Victoria, with an average of 23 rescues annually, and it is also ranked as a high-risk beach due to its high swell, strong rip currents and lack of shelter from ocean swells.

“Since the implementation of the Public Rescue Equipment (PRE) at the entrances to Beaches One-Five, it is increasingly important that we can get to Beaches Two-Five quickly, and the ATV allows us to do that, as the only vehicular access is via the beach itself,” Richard explained.

“The ATV allows us to carry lifesavers with critical first aid and rescue equipment (e.g. defibrillators, spinal boards) to these remote sections of the beach quickly. Ambulance Victoria and Police are unable to access these areas, making our ATV essential for emergency response and patient transport.

“We always maintain a fleet of two ATVs, and as one of our current ones is reaching its end of life, the new one will be essential in our ability to continue to provide a safe beach for holidaymakers.”