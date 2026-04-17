And the ‘Feel Good Award’ goes to... the Gippsland Hills CWA

You can’t help but smile, even have a chuckle or two, as you walk around the 71st Exhibition of Handicrafts, Art and Home Industries presented by the Gippsland Hill Group CWA at the Korumburra Indoor Recreation Centre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 17, 18 and 19 (this weekend).

Vanessa Fisher of the Meeniyan CWA Branch won first prize in the Jams, Jellies and Preserves section for her homemade Raspberry Jam at the 71st Gippsland Hills Group Exhibition at Korumburra over the weekend.

YOU can’t help but smile, even have a chuckle or two, as you walk around the 71st Exhibition of Handicrafts, Art and Home Industries presented by the Gippsland Hill Group of the Country Women’s Association of Victoria at the Korumburra Indoor Recreation Centre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 17, 18 and 19 (this weekend).

From the incredible array of cakes, slices and other homemade treats, to jams and preserves, craft, handmade toys, flowers and more.

The work is clever, intricate, interesting and fun.

Kerry Kretschmer, Heather Hall and Beth Shay from the Yarram Branch of the CWA were still laughing about the day they Papier-Mâché objects from recycled paper including this fetching piece (front green and black swirls).

A group of ladies from the CWA branch at Yarram were still laughing about the day they made Papier-Mâché masks from recycled paper.

“This one was made from the raffle tickets collected from the Yarram Country Club. I think we got more mess on ourselves than did on what we were making,” said Kerry Kretschmer, whose painted model won second prize in the ‘Article from Recycled Materials’.

“And then a few of us covered ourselves in paint when we painted them up the next week,” said Heather Hall.

But, that’s what it’s all about isn’t it, said chief steward Vanessa Fisher, who as well as playing a key role in setting up the exhibition of more than 650 entries, has quite a few pieces in the show herself.

“After I had my first child and was hoping to have a second, so I joined the Meeniyan branch in the meantime for a bit of fun and friendship. My kids are at school now but I’m still a member. Still enjoying it,” said Vanessa.

Some might say she’s not the stereotype of a CWA member but the group has been reinventing itself over the past decade or so and attracting a lot more younger members. They knew they had to.

Chief steward Vanessa Fisher, Gippsland MHR Mary Aldred and Horticulture award winner Marilyn Mackie, also second most successful exhibitor at the 71st Gippsland Hills Group CWA exhibition.

Convenor of the exhibition Thelma Hutchison summed it up.

“It’s a tough old world out there and we’ve really got to get together and make the most of it,” said Thelma.

And to lift the tone, ventured the ‘Sentinel-Times’ reporter. The CWA is doing its fair share of the heavy lifting.

“Yes, we do try,” said Thelma.

She was delighted with the number of entries received and the support from right across the region, including from branches including Bena, Inverloch, Kardella, Leongatha Twilight, Meeniyan, Mirboo, Mirboo North Night Owls, Poowong and District and Group Craft sessions; especially after the big effort that went into the 70th birthday event last year.

“We had a lot of support from friends and family setting up the show and we’ve got the Bass Group doing the catering.”

And on that score, you will not find a better morning tea, lunch or afternoon tea in the district while the exhibition is in full swing; piping-hot cups of tea or coffee, Devonshire tea with real jam and cream, date scones, homemade slices and cakes… do yourself a favour!