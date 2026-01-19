Around the grounds

The visiting Wonthaggi Club cricketers had more to contend with than simply the bowling of Phillip Island’s Damien Holmes, who finished their innings with 2/34 off his eight overs. As an indication of how prevalent Cape Barren Geese are on the island, this one wandered in close to the Cowes oval wicket and showed no signs of moving on.

Kilcunda Bass



A GRADE saw the Sharks pitted against Glen Alvie last Saturday.



Kilcunda-Bass won the toss and elected to bat first.



Glen Alvie’s bowling attack was extremely tight across the board.



Opener Sean Kenny top scored with 26 off 47 balls.



Mates Josh Gent and Lachy Van Rooyen scored 14 off 22 balls and 10 off 26 balls respectively.



For Glen Alvie, Jake Dwyer took 2/8 off four overs, and Callum Wright was tight taking 2/9 off seven overs.



Aaron Cameron took 2/22 off seven.



Kilcunda-Bass was bowled out for 91.



In reply, Glen Alvie scored 1/93 in 16 overs to take the win.



The top scorers for the home side were Brad Connelly with 34 off 38 balls and Joel Beaston with 28 not out off 34 balls.



Lachy Van Rooyen took the only wicket for the Sharks.



Kilcunda-Bass hosted MDU at the Bass Recreation Reserve in B Grade.



MDU won the toss and sent the Sharks in to bat first.



Consistent bowling from MDU kept wickets falling for Kilcunda-Bass.



Opening batsman Peter Miller top scored for the Sharks with 47 off 82 balls, supported by Dom Peniazek with 26 off 45 balls.



Pick of MDU bowlers was Tyrone Zukovskis, who claimed 3/17 off eight overs.



Kilcunda-Bass was set to defend 8/142.



MDU opener Joel Sinclair made light work of the task at hand, top scoring with 69 off 49 balls.



Max Murray also contributed 24 off 31 balls.



MDU got over the line in the 35th over with a score of 6/145.



In the absence of star allrounder Mitch Cuthbert due to injury, it was a tough day at the office for the Sharks.



In C Grade, Kilcunda-Bass made the long trip to Foster.



Kilcunda-Bass won the toss and sent the home side into bat first.



Michael Cooke opened Foster’s innings well with 23 runs.



Middle order batsman Max Johnston top scored with 39 runs and 25 runs was added by Ben East.



The pick of Kilcunda-Bass’ bowlers was Jayden Tregear, who took three wickets.



Foster was set to defend 9/167.



Kilcunda-Bass captain Matthew Grayson led the charge to victory with 45 not out.



Cooke continued his form with two wickets, with Lance Moon taking the only other wicket in the innings.



Kilcunda-Bass won the day with a score of 4/168.

Koonwarra/LRSL



KOONWARRA/LRSL impressively outplayed top of the table Nyora in A2 on Saturday.



Playing at the Koonwarra Recreation Reserve, Nyora won the toss and chose to bat.



A late surge of impressive bowling from Louis Read held Nyora to 10/116.



Read took 4/18 for the game.



Tanuj Namalge claimed two wickets.



Namalge continued to push the Cougars toward victory as he opened the batting and made 74 runs.



Kayden Scrimshaw contributed 18 not out, getting Koonwarra/LRSL across the line with Will Cashin.



For Nyora, Jona Watts tried to slow Koonwarra/LRSL, but the game belonged to the Cougars.

Koonwarra/LRSL won with a score of 3/117 in 16 overs.

Leongatha Town



LEONGATHA Town’s B Grade side won the toss and elected to bat.



Town scored steadily early on, however the loss of wickets at regular intervals prevented them from fully building momentum.



A crucial 50-run partnership between Luke Bowman (26) and Beau Gillatte (23) steadied the innings and laid an important platform.



Support from captain Colin Bruce (20) and some valuable late-order contributions proved vital, pushing Town to a competitive total of 9/163.



With the ball, Town was off to a flyer.



Matt Davies struck with his very first delivery, setting the tone for the innings.



All bowlers contributed well, with Pandu Jayasinghe (3/25) leading the way, supported by Sam Clark (2/34) and Davies finishing with an impressive 1/6.



Korumburra responded with determined and steady batting, keeping the pressure on and taking the match deep into the final overs.



Despite the late push, Town held their nerve, executing well when it mattered most to restrict Korumburra to 154 and secure a hard-fought victory.



A great game of cricket, played in good spirit, with Town showing composure under pressure to get over the line.



Congratulations to captain Col Bruce on taking away the win for his 250th game at Leongatha Town Cricket Club.



Col’s first senior game for town was back in the 1999/2000 season.



He’s close to 3000 runs and more than 250 wickets, top score 131 and best figures 7/8.



Good on ya Col, thank you for all the Saturdays for all these years that you’ve given to Leongatha Town Cricket Club.



Leongatha Town posted a competitive total of 179, built around a fantastic knock of 83 from Ash Hickey in C Grade.



Hickey anchored the innings superbly, showing patience early before accelerating as partnerships developed around him.



Jack Aeschlimann provided solid support with 28, while Cal Smith held up an end nicely to finish unbeaten on 17.



Town were unlucky to lose Karl Aeschlimann to a run out on 17 after he had looked well set.



With the ball, Town was led once again by a bowling masterclass from Poly Kallookkaran, who finished with excellent figures of 3 for 16.



Hickey capped off an outstanding all-round performance by backing up his 83 with 3 for 24, while Jack Aeschlimann chipped in with one wicket.



All bowlers contributed well and kept the pressure on throughout the innings.



Despite Town’s strong effort, Koonwarra/LRSL chased steadily and reached the target at seven for 181.



A special mention to Cal Smith, who followed up his batting contribution with a maiden effort behind the stumps — well done.

Phillip Island



PHILLIP Island lost to Wonthaggi Club in B1 on Saturday.



Playing at the Cowes Recreation Reserve, Club won the toss and chose to bat.



Ian Hughes and Kai Allison contributed to Club’s winning score with 25 runs each.



For Phillip Island, Timothy Niven and Damien Holmes claimed two wickets each.



Phillip Island was chasing 8/141.



Club captain Sean Roche led by example and took four wickets, slowing Phillip Island’s run rate.



Phillip Island’s top batsmen were Tharidu Asurumuni and Damien Holmes with 20 runs each.



Justin Tran also contributed 19 runs.



Phillip Island fell short with a score of 10/125.

The Imperials



THE B2 side experienced a challenging day against Koonwarra/LRSL.



With a number of players making the trip to the Gold Coast to watch racehorse



Unit 5 have a win in its second race, the Imps were undermanned.



The club has a part share in Unit 5 so although disappointed with the cricket results, there was better luck on the racetrack.



The Imps gathered their ring ins who put up a decent fight against the polished Koonwarra/LRSL side.



“We think the score could’ve been closer. We bowled well and batted well, but Koonwarra was too strong with the bat,” Imps captain Sam Vagg said.



“There were a few hard dropped catches early in their innings. A few of those early wickets would’ve helped, but that was not the case on the day.”



Vagg top scored with 54 runs.



Tailenders Martin Reidy and Michael Malloy gave a strong performance to finish off the innings, pushing the score out to 174.



With the ball, Cooper Rickard played a strong game and took two wickets.



Reidy was also in good form.



Next week, the Imperials are set to play MDU at Dumbalk.



With a few of the guys back on the selection list, the Imperials will be looking to emulate their win against MDU earlier in the season.

MDU



MDU’s B Grade side secured a victory against Kilcunda-Bass on Saturday.



MDU made the trip to the Bass Recreation Reserve to take on the Sharks.



Kilcunda-Bass batted first and made 8/142.



Tyrone Zukovskis bowled 3/17 off eight, Scott Browne took 1/28 off eight and

Andrew Richardson took 1/28 off eight.



For Kilcunda-Bass, opening batsman Peter Miller kept the home side in the game with 47 runs.



MDU made 6/145 in reply to get the win.



Joel Sinclair top scored with 69 off 49.



Max Murray contributed to the score with 24 off 31 and Callum McCaughan finished it off with 17 not out off 27.

