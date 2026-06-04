Firing up for food and wine festival

Sizzling skewers and street food will be cooked fresh over the coals across the day.

THE Loch Village Food and Wine Festival returns to the historic township on the King’s Birthday long weekend Sunday June 7 with the annual celebration of regional flavours, wineries, distilleries, food trucks and live music spilling across the railway reserve from 10am to 3pm.

This year’s event arrives with fresh recognition after taking out Community Event of the Year at the South Gippsland Shire 2026 Australia Day Awards earlier this year.

Visitors can move through an extensive showcase of local producers, boutique wineries, craft distilleries and breweries alongside an international food truck line-up serving cuisines from around the globe.

From handcrafted wines and artisan spirits to gourmet treats and fresh local produce, festivalgoers will have the chance to meet the passionate makers behind the food and drink that has put the region on the map.

Families are warmly welcomed with entertainment for children running through the day, including a petting zoo, face painting and amusements built to keep young festivalgoers smiling.

Live music performances will run across the village creating the soundtrack of the festivities as locals and visitors gather to celebrate together.

A special acknowledgement goes to the dedicated volunteers whose hard work, generosity and community spirit make the festival possible each year.

Their tireless efforts behind the scenes create one of the region’s most anticipated community events.

All money raised from the festival directly benefits the Loch community, supporting local initiatives, projects and events that continue to strengthen and enrich the village for residents and visitors alike.

Whether you are a food lover, wine enthusiast, music fan or simply looking for a wonderful day out with family and friends, the Loch Village Food and Wine Festival offers a true taste of regional Victorian hospitality.

The festival is an initiative of the Loch Community Development Association.

For more information visit www.lochvillage.com.