Country Champs beckon for Gippsland junior reps

U13 Boys captain Mitchell Thomas, centre, with leadership group Lenny Vella, Louie Thomas and Christian Mawire.

OVER 70 teams and 1200 players will descend on Geelong this King’s Birthday long weekend for the Victorian Country Championships, the largest tournament for regional soccer in the state.

Football Victoria Gippsland presented its 2026 representative squads with their playing strips on Friday May 29 and Saturday May 30 at Drouin’s Bellbird Park function room, marking their selection and wishing them well ahead of the major tournament.

FV Gippsland is sending seven squads to the Country Champs this year: U12 Girls and Boys, U13 Boys, U14 Girls and Boys, and U16 Girls and Boys.

Earlier this year more than 160 players from the Gippsland region trialled for selection in the squads, and following selection the teams have trained regularly in anticipation of the event.

FV Gippsland representative squad coordinator Beth Milkins said the league was grateful for the work of its coaches.

She thanked Annie Dempsey, Andrea Dempsey, Ian Thomas, Dean Vella, Patrick Finnigan, Mel Allman, Myrid Bartlett, Daren Dempsey, Stu McNaughton and Mike Munday for their efforts preparing the squads for the event.

Ms Milkins wished all the coaches and squads safe travels and a wonderful weekend of soccer.