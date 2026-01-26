Australia Day honours for Wonthaggi's Wendy Crellin

If Wonthaggi’s Wendy Crellin had done little else with her life than establish Ballet Barre for Seniors, it would have been enough to warrant the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) she received in the national Australia Day honours' list on Monday, January 26.

IF Wonthaggi’s Wendy Crellin had done little else with her life than establish Ballet Barre for Seniors, as the driving force of a group which provides tuition, exercise and social interaction for 55 to 60 local seniors five times weekly; it would have been enough to earn her the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) she received in the national Australia Day honours list on Monday, January 26.

But her record of community service, principally to Wonthaggi, a place where she was born, and both sets of grandparents came in 1910 to work in the town’s new coal mine, goes way deeper than that.

“We were all brought up doing community work and I’m proud to say my three children have followed on with that, Daniel for 30 years as captain of the Wonthaggi Golf Club, Matthew with the football at Warragul and Miranda in the Ballarat area,” said Wendy at home in North Wonthaggi.

Mrs Crellin had been fielding phone calls from friends and colleagues all morning but finally there was some time to reflect on an honour which she says she shares with the many other volunteers she has worked with over the years.

“Delighted of course, but it makes me think of the many people involved in community organisations locally who don’t get that sort of recognition but go on doing what they do nonetheless.

“I think of all the people I have met and worked with on committees and on projects and the contributions they have made.

“It’s ordinary Wonthaggi people who are doing wonderful things for the community.

“My approach is that is you’re only going to get one go at this and you might as well do something that brings joy to other people and satisfaction to yourself.

“And at the same time, you get so much back while also meeting all the wonderful people who work and live in your community.”

In this, the United Nations’ International Volunteer Year, it’s even more appropriate that we honour those who contribute freely of their time and money, whether it’s for the local fire brigade, for sporting and community organisations, conservation and animal welfare groups, or for one-off community projects or events…

The United Nations has recognised that volunteerism isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s a key driver of sustainable development.

Wendy Suzanne Crellin of Wonthaggi received her OAM for “service to the community through a range of organisations”. Here are just a few of her involvements:

State Coal Mine Rescue Station Arts

President, since 2005.

Foundation Member.

Founder, Seniors Classical Ballet Classes, since 2021.

Member, Friends of the State Coal Mine, 20 years.

Bass Coast Artists Society

President, 10 years.

Member, 15 years.

The Arts – Other

Volunteer, Wonthaggi High School Productions and Wonthaggi Theatrical Group, current.

Founding President, Bass Coast Arts and Cultural Forum.

Arts and Cultural Ambassador, Bass Coast Shire, current.

Chair, Creatively Connecting Communities Project, 2002-2005.

Rose Lodge Community Aged CareBoard Member, 20 years.

Held HR and Business Plan portfolios.

Wendy Crellin Wing named in her honour.

Community – Other

Councillor, Borough of Wonthaggi, two terms, late 1980s-early 1990s.

School Council Member, Wonthaggi Primary School, 10 years.

Volunteer, Meals on Wheels, 1970s.

Awards and Recognition include:

Centenary Medal, 2001.

Wonthaggi’s newest recipient of Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM), Wendy Crellin, takes a moment on Australia Day to pause and think about all those people she has worked with over the years, in a generous volunteer capacity, to make their community a better place.

How fate brought Wendy back to Wonthaggi

However, after being born in Wonthaggi, as the third generation of a coal mining family, she left the area at age three when her union organiser father was seconded to the New South Wales’ Hunter Valley region when political trouble erupted in the mines there.

It was to be almost 28 years later when fate and love took a hand and she returned to the town with her surgeon husband, the late John Crellin, to renew her deep and abiding love she has for Wonthaggi and its people.

