Australia Day Regatta won by club commodore

Impulse Association Travellers Series winner Pete Kiely with South Gippsland Yacht Club commodore Matthew Kiely winner of the SGYC Australia Day Regatta.

THREE days of racing in the Australia Day Series at the South Gippsland Yacht Club in Inverloch held in conjunction with the Impulse Association Travellers Series ended with club commodore Matthew Kiely taking home the coveted winner’s trophy.

Geoff Rippingale came in second with Toby Leppin in third place.

Pete Kiely won A Division, Matthew Kiely B Division and Tanith Ryan C Division with Pete Kiely the overall winner.

The next major event on the South Gippsland Yacht Club calendar is the Inverloch Classic Dinghy Regatta on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18.

This popular annual event focuses on the fun of sailing dinghies on Anderson Inlet and includes social and race events plus a display of boats on the beach and on the water.