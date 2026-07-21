Korumburra Business Association bounces back

Sebastian Morales (Vice President), Stephanie Anderton (President), Jack Gilchrist, Anna Grillo (Secretary), Treanne Edgarton, Hilary Sullivan (Treasurer) are committee members of the rejuvenated Korumburra Business Association, joined by South Gippsland Shire Council’s Business Development Officer Pauleen Boulton and Cr John Kennedy. The other general committee member Damian Berger is absent.

THE RESURRECTION of Korumburra Business Association (KBA) has been spectacular, an organisation that recently seemed set to be read its last rites now boasting a membership of close to 40, with a full committee in place after Wednesday’s well-attended AGM.

Such is the enthusiasm from the town’s business community, there was competition for some roles, with Stephanie Anderton of Burra Pantry and Larder elected President and Sebastian Morales of Support Mates, a registered NDIS services provider, chosen as Vice President.

Both are relatively new to the area, having quickly developed a passion for it.

Mr Morales spoke of Korumburra’s potential for growth.

“We need more people coming here and seeing this as a destination spot,” he said, also highlighting the need for initiatives that bring the community together, whether that is organising activities for Christmas or other events.

Ms Anderton explained her involvement with KBA was sparked by the need to organise Christmas decorations last year, something she did with Hilary Sullivan of The Hare & Tortoise Bookshop.

“We kept chatting and saw the opportunity to reignite the KBA,” Ms Anderton said, Ms Sullivan now the organisation’s Treasurer.

Creating a strategic plan to promote the town and build on what it offers is a key project KBA’s members look forward to tackling.

Such was the enthusiasm to be part of the voting process for committee positions, some AGM attendees signed up as KBA members on the night.

Cr John Kennedy chaired the meeting during the voting process.

“Tonight’s special for Korumburra,” he told Sentinel-Times before the meeting, believing a thriving business association will provide an important connection between council and local business operators.

Running The Bicycle Fitting Store in town, Cr Kennedy regularly hears positive comments about the Great Southern Rail Trail and sees its enormous potential for bringing people to Korumburra, but stressed the need for more accommodation, other high-quality shops and a bank, as well as increased evening dining options.

Having a strong business association working alongside council to advocate for Korumburra and promote what it offers is something he would be delighted to see.

Atsuko Tanaka-Morrison of Tsuko Japan restaurant was among the meeting attendees, excited to see KBA in a position to prosper, noting the importance of local business operators supporting each other.

She remarked on the organisation’s ability to connect people, saying there were some at the meeting she doesn’t yet know, something the sociable business operator will undoubtedly remedy through KBA.

Mitchell Drysdale of South Gippsland Transmission Service also came on Wednesday night, keen to see a vibrant business association and noting the value of people from different backgrounds and businesses sharing ideas.

Self-employed HR consultant Anna Grillo is now KBA Secretary.

Five people put themselves forward for the three general committee posts with Treanne Edgarton of Oak Vue accommodation, Damian Berger of Bergeon Pty Ltd and Past President Jack Gilchrist of Area Specialist Solutions.

In her capacity as President, Ms Anderton said a KBA meeting will be organised for two or three months’ time, with the key early initiatives being creation of the strategic plan, and getting organised for Christmas.

Speaking of many hands making light work, she put forward the idea of subcommittees to organise particular events.

With KBA having bounced off the canvas, Sentinel-Times looks forward to reporting on its progress as initiatives are implemented.