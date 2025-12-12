Bass Coast celebrates 2025 Community Grant Recipients

Bass Coast Shire Council proudly celebrated the achievements of local community groups this week at the Community Grants Celebration held at The Union Theatre, Wonthaggi.

BASS Coast Shire Council this week celebrated the lucky recipients of the 2025 round two community grants at The Union Theatre.

Over the past year, 92 community groups received a total of $294,000 in funding, by Bass Coast Shire Council.

The Council’s Climate Grants also dedicated $40,000 to local climate initiatives this year. Amongst the lucky recipients of round two were Wonthaggi Urban Landcare Group, Phillip Island Senior Citizens Club and San Remo Bowls Club, with projects including reinvigorating Wonthaggi Urban Landcare Group, The Future of Power and Sustainability in Action: Energy Update, respectively.

Bass Coast Mayor, Cr Rochelle Halstead hosted the night, and spoke proudly about the impact of the program:

“Nights like this truly remind us why Bass Coast is such a special place. This event is our chance to recognise and celebrate the enormous contribution you all make across Bass Coast. Council can provide funding, but you turn that support into action, connection and real impact.”

Among the highlights and stories shared on the night:

Way Finding Signage for the Cemetery

Pamela Rothfield from the Phillip Island Cemetery Trust shared how access to a $10,000 Major Grant enabled the installation of historic-style section signs to improve navigation for visitors seeking ancestors’ graves in the 150-year-old cemetery, which holds more than 2500 burials – and allowing the project to happen far more quickly than the Trust could have achieved with its remaining funds.

Long Journeys: Stories from the Bass Coast Adult Learning Community

Dr Laura Brearley from Bass Coast Adult Learning shared the group’s short film, funded through a $4500 Community Grant. Long Journeys is a storytelling and filmmaking project capturing the voices and experiences of BCAL’s English as an Additional Language learners.

Save the Western Port Woodlands’ Catherine Watson (left) and Dr Laura Brearley from Bass Coast Adult Learning (right), pictured with Mayor Rochelle Halstead, both spoke on Tuesday night of the impact of the funding and their projects.

Pocket Guides to the Western Port Woodland

Armed with a lively nature quiz, Catherine Watson from Save the Western Port Woodlands shared the group’s $5000 Community Grant project: a series of pocket-sized guides celebrating the rich biodiversity of the Western Port Woodlands. These booklets are now in the hands of walkers, families, and nature lovers across the region.

Council's Community Grants Program is open year-round and assessed twice annually, offering funding across several categories:

General Community Grants: $2001–$5000 for equipment, activities, or project seeding.

Festivals, Celebrations, and Events Grants: $2001–$5000 for community-led events.

Minor Capital Works Grants: Up to $5000 for facility improvements or fixed equipment.

Major Project Funding: $5001 up to $10,000 for larger-scale projects, excluding equipment, with up to three funded per round.

Bass Coast Shire Mayor Rochelle Halstead with Gerry Lonergan and Judy Vradenburg from Wallace Avenue Community Park Inverloch.

Community Grants 2026 Round 1 are currently open and close Friday, March 6, 2026. In addition to Community Grants, the 47 recipients of the 2025 Quick Response Grants were also celebrated on Tuesday evening. These grants provide immediate funding of up to $2000 and support a diverse range of needs, like equipment and small events. Quick Response Grants are offered monthly with the current round closing on Friday, December 26.

For more information, visit basscoast.vic.gov.au/grants.