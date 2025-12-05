Bass Coast in race to save Phillip Island Motorcycle GP

FEARFUL of losing the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix after the end of Phillip Island’s contract, following the next scheduled event on October 23-25, 2026, the Bass Coast Shire Council raced down to Spring Street last Tuesday to press the flesh.

A Bass Coast Shire Council delegation including Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead, Deputy Mayor Cr Tessari Brett Tessari and CEO Greg Box met with a slew of ministers, following introductions by Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, including the Victorian Minister for Local Government Nick Staikos.

As well as the GP, the Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor, Deputy Mayor and CEO advocated strongly for a bundle of other events and projects, holding 12 meetings with ministers, shadow ministers and advisers across one action-packed day in Parliament.

Council met with a broad cross-section of Government and Opposition members including the office of the Premier, Jacinta Allan, Ministers for Local Government, Planning, Agriculture, Community Sport, Transport Infrastructure, Creative Industries, Emergency Services, as well as Leader of the Opposition Jess Wilson and Shadow Ministers for Local Government, Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Planning, and Outdoor Recreation.

Key focus areas included:

* Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix

Council is seeking urgent support from the State Government to secure the event’s future in Bass Coast beyond 2026.

* Wonthaggi Aquatic Centre

Council is seeking co-funding commitments from all levels of government to renew Bass Coast’s ageing pool.

* Coastal Erosion

Council is calling for consistent, coordinated state-wide Coastal Inundation and Erosion Control, in the form of an overlay similar to the Bushfire Management Overlay.

* Phillip Island Recreation Reserve

Council is seeking funding to deliver a fit-for-purpose, multi-use community sport and recreation hub for Phillip Island.

* Activation of the former Wonthaggi Secondary College site

Council seeks to partner with the State Government to develop this key parcel of land into a thriving precinct that best serves the needs of the community.

* Protection of Westernport Woodlands

Council is seeking recognition of the significance of the Westernport Woodlands and an Environmental Significance Overlay to ensure their ongoing protection and preservation.

Bass Coast Mayor and Deputy Cr Rochelle Halstead and Cr Brett Tessari at State Parliament this week

The delegation was supported by State Member for Bass, Jordan Crugnale.

Bass Coast Mayor, Cr Rochelle Halstead said reinforcing Council’s role as a trusted and solutions-focused partner was central to the conversations.

“We are committed to working constructively with all levels of Government and all sides of politics to advance the needs of Bass Coast.”

Cr Halstead said it was a highly productive day noting that the council would continue pressing for commitments from both sides of the parliament in the run up to the next election.

Deputy Mayor, Cr Brett Tessari said the delegation was success.

“Getting in front of decision makers for face-to-face conversations is a critical part of our advocacy.

“We left Spring Street with no stone unturned, having met with every Minister and Shadow Minister who would open their door to us.”

Cr Halstead said the initial conversations led to some early commitments for visits to Bass Coast in 2026.

“Now that we've been to Spring Street, I’ve extended the invitation to all Ministers and Shadow Ministers to visit Bass Coast and see our community’s needs first-hand.

“I’m grateful to everyone that took the time to engage with us, and I look forward to continuing these conversations to translate them into funding announcements and ultimately action for the communities of Bass Coast.”

Further discussions were had to reinforce Council’s position on the Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund (ESVF), and to reiterate the financial sustainability constraints of Peri-Urban Councils and the need to implement the Distinctive Areas Landscape (DAL) into the Planning Scheme, as well as the need for improved Public Transport connectivity across Bass Coast.