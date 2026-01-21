Bass Coast TAC L2P needs volunteer drivers to decrease learner wait times

Hayden and Dave of the Bass Coast Transport Accident Commission (TAC) L2P program.

BASS Coast Transport Accident Commission (TAC) L2P program is community-based, run by volunteers, and developed to assist eligible young learner drivers who do not have access to a supervising driver or vehicle, in gaining the driving experience required for a probationary licence.

The program is urgently seeking volunteer mentor drivers who are passionate about road safety and eager to support local young people. The volunteers are required to be fully licensed drivers who have an hour or two to spare each week.

Eligible learners are matched with a fully licensed volunteer mentor to complete supervised driving in a program vehicle. Mentors play a vital role in supporting young people to drive safely, reducing accidents, injuries and fatalities among young drivers, contributing to safer roads.

Locally, the Bass Coast TAC L2P program is receiving a high number of learner applications. Several valued long-term mentors have recently retired from the program, leading to an increase in wait times for learner drivers.

Leigh, who has been a L2P mentor for over 16 years, says that whilst the prime objective of being a L2P Mentor is to assist young people to develop good driving skills and attitudes before attaining their driver's licence, there’s a lot more to it!

“During the countless hours you’ll spend with your learner, your interactions will extend to much more than just driving. As you get to know each other, the generation gap diminishes and often results in a very enlightening experience for you both.”

Training for new mentors will be held in Wonthaggi in February. To learn more or apply as a volunteer mentor, please visit transport.vic.gov.au/l2p. Alternatively, you can contact TAC L2P Program coordinator Melanie Mumford at Wonthaggi Neighbourhood Centre on 0467 590 679.