Last chances to see Wonthaggi production 'Come From Away'

Just about any group of people, with a couple of decent vocalists in the cast, can romp (and stomp) around on stage singing proven hit songs by Schönberg and Boublil, Webber, Schwartz or Loesser, Bernstein, Sondheim and even Benny and Björn; and come up trumps.

A member of the cast of Come From Away at Wonthaggi, David Albert, contributed strongly to a fine ensemble performance.

IT SEEMS to me that just about any group of people, with a couple of decent vocalists in the cast, can romp (and stomp) around on stage singing proven hit songs by Schönberg and Boublil, Webber, Schwartz and Loesser, Bernstein, Sondheim and even Benny and Björn; and come up trumps.

The latest production by the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group, ‘Come From Away’ isn’t like that – challenge number one.

While most productions will have a couple of standout characters to promote, in ‘Come From Away’, a dozen people have little more than an hour and a half of the audiences’ time to establish characters crucial to the story and the effect of the show – challenge number two.

There’s also the strict artistic confines of this production, including its continuous folk-rock score from Newfoundland Celtic roots, stylised movement and brief interactions to deliver in an entertaining way – challenge number three.

And most challenging of all, in the director Dan Lawrie’s own words, they not only want you to laugh and cry with them but also be moved once more by a story that has a personal resonance for us all, and in the end, go away with a feeling of hope.

Big ask.

And in large part, the cast and crew of the award-winning Wonthaggi Theatrical Group has passed those tests with flying colours with their rendition of the Sankoff and Hein musical, Come From Away. They did a great job.

But, like the duck on the pond, you can’t underestimate the effort that’s going on below the surface. This is really challenging stuff.

The cast brings the energy from the opening moments with what is effectively the show’s hit number – Welcome to the Rock – and it gets a happy reprise during the finale.

All of the lead characters have their standout moments in what is an ensemble piece, well supported by those in the townsfolk and passenger cast.

The band of just seven players was fantastic, the set an artistic and technical triumph and the sound, light and staging up to the best you’d expect from Wonthaggi.

Don’t miss this excellent production at a Sunday matinée today, May 31, and over its closing weekend, with performances at 8pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, June 4, 5 and 6, with a matinée performance on Saturday, June 6 at 2pm.

You can book your tickets through the Wonthaggi Theatrical Group’s website HERE.