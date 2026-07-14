Battle lines drawn over disabled parking in Cowes

Complaints about poor access to disabled parking bays in Cowes have been rejected by Bass Coast Shire Council which claims the parking bays are located directly adjacent to a footpath which provides the required accessibility.

Complaints from disability advocates and accessibility permit holders over access to disabled parking bays outside a pharmacy in Cowes have fallen on deaf ears. b16_2826

Concern over the accessibility of designated disabled car parking spaces in the Cowes redevelopment precinct has some residents asking if the reserved parking spaces are actually usable for people with disabilities.

The focal point of the debate sits directly outside the Priceline Pharmacy, an area that has drawn heavy scrutiny from disability advocates and accessibility permit holders.

Following an avalanche of community complaints a more detailed look at the newly designed layout has revealed significant structural flaws may exist that community members argue have limited the independence of the Island's most vulnerable drivers.

At the heart of the issue is the complete absence of yellow cross-hatched access aisles between the disabled parking bays. For Category 1 disabled parking permit holders, these painted buffer zones are not a luxury but an absolute necessity.

While the current re-development layout in Cowes features a small amount of extra clearance on the far-left side of the left-hand bay, and on the far-right side of the right-hand bay, advocates point out that this layout entirely ignores how disabled motorists actually use their vehicles.

They claim many drivers require the extra space specifically on the driver's side to deploy ramps, assemble wheelchairs, or position walking frames. Others need wide clearance on both sides of the vehicle just to swing the doors open completely.

Without central cross-hatched areas, a permit holder who cannot find a space tailored to their specific physical exit needs could find themselves entirely out of options.

Some advocates have even suggested that one of the existing car parks outside the pharmacy should be sacrificed to reduce the cluster down to three accessible bays.

The reclaimed space would then be used to paint standard, wide yellow cross-hatched lines between every single remaining car park.

Bass Coast Shire Council has rejected complaints about poor access to disabled parking bays outside a pharmacy in Thompson Avenue Cowes. b17_2826

Advocates argued that losing one single parking space would be a very minor concession in the grand scheme of a major township re-development. They claim making the change would transform the pharmacy storefront into a shining example of how inclusive town planning should be handled, drastically increasing safety and convenience for individuals with severe mobility restrictions.

Critics of the current setup also point out the frustrating lack of consistency across the broader development noting that four other disabled parking bays located in the upper tier of the re-development also lack adjacent yellow cross-hatched spaces.

A secondary conflict has erupted over confusing time limits and permit regulations.

Under current state traffic laws, Category 1 permit holders are legally allowed to park in these designated spaces all day, free from standard time restrictions, because no overriding local time limits have been clearly signposted.

Meanwhile standard PX2 permit holders are restricted from occupying these specific spots, a loophole that has created a logistical bottleneck outside a high-traffic essential service like a pharmacy.

While the middle two car parks technically feature seasonal time limits, the lack of year-round clarity means these spaces can easily be monopolised, blocking short-term pharmacy visitors who desperately need close proximity to collect prescriptions.

A growing contingent of residents is now lobbying Bass Coast Shire Council to implement a fairer, year-round time limit to ensure equitable turnover. However, finding the right balance could prove difficult.

While a standard 30-minute limit may work well for able-bodied drivers running quick errands many have argued that half an hour is far too short for someone managing a complex series of transactions in a short pace of time.

Safely unloading a wheelchair, navigating into the pharmacy, waiting for a pharmacist, and re-loading a vehicle can easily eat into a 30-minute window. A compromise of one to two hours which is currently being floated is seen as a far more realistic alternative.

When contacted for comment Bass Coast Shire Council said the accessible (DDA) parking bays had been independently reviewed by an access consultant and complied with the requirements of AS 2890.5 Parking Facilities On-Street Parking.

According to a council spokesperson as the parking bays were located directly adjacent to a flush footpath, the footpath provided the required accessible transfer area, and a separate painted cross-hatched shared area was not required.