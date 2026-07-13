Ancient footprints and polar giants live again on the Bass Coast

A dinosaur discovery tour organised by the South Gippsland Conservation Society gave visitors to Inverloch the rare opportunity of stepping back millions of years into the age of the dinosaurs.

The air may have been a little chilly, but the weather was perfect to follow the tracks of prehistoric dinosaurs at The Caves near Inverloch. B41_2826

WITH many of the ancient secrets of the Bass Coast still waiting to be uncovered, locals and visitors had the rare opportunity last week to step back millions of years and explore Australia’s premier polar dinosaur territory.

Organised by the South Gippsland Conservation Society, the event offered a hands-on journey into the region's deep prehistoric past. Guided by experienced palaeontologist Stephen Broady from Bunurong Coast Education attendees discovered how our spectacular coastline was once a polar flood plain teeming with unique prehistoric life.

Dinosaur Discovery tour leader Stephen Broady was able to identify a dinosaur footprint within another dinosaur footprint during low tide at The Caves. B39_2826

The excursion kicked off with an informative introduction and briefing at the Bunurong Environment Centre. From there, the expedition moved to the rock platforms at The Caves, situated just a six-minute drive along the Cape Paterson-Inverloch Road.

The landscape at The Caves serves as a literal history book. Beneath the visitors’ feet lie massive fault lines formed by ancient earthquakes that shaped the Australian continent.

Erin Hearnes from Geelong with Asher and Reuben at The Caves near Inverloch for the South Gippsland Conservation Society and Bunurong Coast Dinosaur Discovery Tour. b33_2826

Visitors were able to see petrified trees preserved from the age of the dinosaurs and get the chance to view an authentic dinosaur footprint permanently etched into the rock platform.

Following the coastal exploration, the group reconvened at the Wallace Avenue Community Park in Inverloch for a highly anticipated rock-breaking session. This hands-on activity gave everyday explorers the chance to crack open ancient rocks to potentially discover a brand-new fossil.

Ettie Humphries and Imogen, Jimmy and Steven Powell from McLeod were eager to learn more about the Bass Coast dinosaurs at The Caves near Inverloch. b34_2826

These regular dinosaur discovery events highlight the rich geological heritage that the Bass Coast Shire Council is actively working to celebrate on a global scale. Advocacy is currently ramping up for the Bass Coast Dinosaurs Trail, an ambitious project that aims to deliver a world-class visitor experience across the region.

Bentley, Flynn, Jordan and Lauren Rogers from Dumbalk and Leongatha enjoyed the Dinosaur Discovery Tour at Inverloch. b36_2826

The Dinosaurs Trail initiative is designed to reveal the fascinating world of polar dinosaurs, creatures that uniquely adapted to survive southern high-latitude environments using creative biological strategies, such as enhanced night vision and periods of dormancy, to endure long, dark winter months.

During the Cretaceous period, approximately 125 million years ago, Australia was connected to Antarctica and Bass Coast sat well within the Antarctic Circle. Despite the freezing winter darkness, a lush forest ecosystem thrived here.

Patrick, Matthew and Anne Gilbee from Altona North walked in the footsteps of the Bass Coast dinosaurs at The Caves. b37_2826

Rivers carved through the valleys, depositing layers of sand and mud that eventually hardened into the rock platforms seen today. These stones locked away the bones, teeth, and footprints of small, agile ornithopod dinosaurs, fierce theropods, and ancient reptiles.

The Caves location remains one of Australia's most critical palaeontological sites. It was near here that Australia’s very first dinosaur bone, the Cape Paterson Claw, was discovered in 1903. Over a century later, the area continues to yield monumental discoveries.

Tour leader Stephen Broady explained how tracks were made by passing dinosaurs millions of years ago along the rocky coastline at Inverloch. B40_2826

Palaeontologists and volunteers return to these shores annually to meticulously chip away at the rocky shelves during low tide to unearth global treasures.

By allowing children and adults to handle geological hammers and inspect real fossil sites, organisers hope to inspire the next generation of scientists. Participants at last week's event walked away with a profound appreciation for the ground beneath their feet, realising that their local beach was once a highway for prehistoric giants.

Maya, Alex and Nana Carnes joined the Dinosaur Discovery Tour at the Caves. b35_2826

As plans for the official Dinosaurs Trail advance the Bass Coast is set to become a premier destination for eco-tourism and education. It is hoped the Dinosaurs Trail will feature interactive art installations, digital experiences, and educational hubs linking cultural heritage with scientific discovery.

Dottie, Remy, Rye, Jessica, Ebert and Debbie Woolard from Frankston visited The Caves at Inverloch to step in the footprints of the Bass Coast dinosaurs. b42_2826

For now, however, the magic lies in the raw, rugged coastline itself, where the tide still rolls back each day to reveal the undeniable footprints of a lost polar world.