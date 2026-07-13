A bridge too far as weight and speed limits are slashed on vital road link

Local motorists, agricultural businesses, and nearby residents have been strongly advised to avoid the McGrath Road bridge in Bass which is undergoing a structural review to see if it can be saved.

Local residents and landholders in Bass have been advised to contact Bass Coast Council’s digital channels for real-time traffic updates on the McGrath Road Bridge.

THE ageing McGrath Road Bridge in Bass is facing an uncertain future, prompting Bass Coast Shire Council to launch a comprehensive feasibility study to determine whether the vital local structure can be saved or if it has truly become ‘a bridge too far’.

In response to serious structural integrity issues, council authorities have enforced drastic and permanent safety restrictions. The speed limit across the bridge has been slashed to just 10 km/h, a restriction that officials declare will remain in place indefinitely until necessary repair and restoration works are completed.

Furthermore, the bridge’s load capacity has been strictly capped at 5 tonnes. The sudden weight restriction means heavy vehicles are completely banned from the crossing, forcing transport operators and truck drivers to undergo detours via the nearby Bass Highway.

The urgent intervention follows an extensive preliminary investigation by Shoreline Civil and Marine, a specialised engineering firm engaged by the council to conduct rigorous asset testing, physical engineering assessments, and structural investigations.

The bridge was previously subjected to temporary closures to allow these specialists to conduct their initial inspections safely. While the asset has since been reopened under ongoing safety traffic management, its long-term viability remains highly questionable.

The assessment project is designed to thoroughly evaluate the current physical condition of the deteriorating infrastructure. Bass Shire Council is hopeful the study will explore viable upgrade pathways, provide accurate costings, and secure the critical data required to back future government funding opportunities.

The findings will ultimately guide long-term municipal decision-making regarding whether to rehabilitate the existing bridge or construct a modern replacement.

The project entered a critical new phase last week as essential field investigations began on-site, triggering immediate traffic disruptions for local commuters. To guarantee the absolute safety of the engineering crews and motorists, Bass Coast Shire Council closed the road twice at the bridge site.

During this operational window, crews deployed a specialised, heavy-duty under-bridge inspection unit. This highly technical machinery allowed engineering teams to safely access the complex underbelly of the bridge, enabling them to gather physical material samples and conduct structural testing that would otherwise be impossible to reach.

Local motorists, agricultural businesses, and nearby residents have been strongly advised to plan their journeys well in advance to avoid further delays.

While council has advised physical field investigations will conclude within days the broader assessment is far from over. Once sampling of bridge material is finished, all structural analysis, options modelling, and comprehensive reporting will be moved off-site for technical completion.

Council said it expected a final feasibility report would provide a definitive roadmap for the bridge, balancing community safety with regional transport needs.