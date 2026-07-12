Inverloch’s broken-down sand dredge still under repair

The Inverloch sand-pumping dredge might be out of action for now, but work is continuing, shifting huge quantities of sand along the town’s surf beach into the most-eroded dune locations.

The broken-down Inverloch sand dredge is parked at the town’s jetty still undergoing repairs. Contractors hope it will be back operating soon but they can’t say when.

THE Inverloch sand-pumping dredge might be out of action for now, but work is continuing, shifting huge quantities of sand along the town’s surf beach into the most-eroded dune locations.

Hall Contracting estimates that it has already pumped as much as 70,000 cubic metres of sand out of Anderson Inlet and on to a stockpile on the surf beach.

And, in recent days, that pile of sand has been moved down the beach to continue the dune support project.

The Department Energy, Environment and Climate Action’s (DEECA) Gippsland Coastal Projects team issued the following update to stakeholders on Friday, July 10:

“Hall Contracting are still working hard on getting the Kirra dredge repaired, however the repairs are not yet completed meaning dredging works will not recommence over the weekend.

“DEECA and Hall contracting hope to see the dredge up and running again soon."

Meanwhile, trucks continue moving load after load of sand into key locations along the Inverloch Surf Beach in an effort to repair the dune system.

“The car park at Lija Lookout boat ramp has sections closed off when the crane is operating, however Hall are removing the crane and flagged off area when they can to ensure that car park is fully accessible as much as possible. The boat ramp, jetty, and majority of the car park have remained opened for public access. We thank the community for their patience.

“Due to these delays the works will likely push into the later part of July.

“You may see some trucks moving sand around on the beach, to shift some of the stockpiled sand east of the Surf club around to the western side to improve efficiencies with the plant operations.

“Hall has noted that they will cease 24/7 operations and move to a 12-hour daytime schedule for the remainder of the project.

“Please continue to be mindful of safety around the construction works and stay clear of flagged areas.”