Be fire aware and consider lending a hand

Lincoln Downes joined the Tarwin Lower Fire Brigade after attending one of its fire awareness sessions.

Local firefighters will be on hand this Sunday morning, January 4, at Jupiter Park in Venus Bay to answer people’s questions about how to best prepare for fire.

It’s a great opportunity for locals and visitors to learn their fire risk in the area and get tips on preparing a plan to protect themselves and their loved ones in case of fire this season.

Attendees can find out why they should consider joining the brigade in what happens to be ‘The Year of the Volunteer’.

Recent Tarwin Lower Fire Brigade recruit Lincoln Downes attended such a session last summer, having just moved to the area a few weeks before, “the fear of God” encouraging him to join after learning the high fire danger the area represents.

“It’s a good way to get involved with your community and make friends,” Lincoln said, adding that brigade members are a great group of people.

Having completed his General Firefighter training and learning about hazardous trees and burnover procedures, he looks forward to acquiring further skills such as the use of breathing apparatus and a licence to drive fire trucks.

Lincoln stressed there is no pressure on recruits.

“Nobody expects you to do anything you’re not comfortable with,” he said, a sentiment backed by Tarwin Lower Fire Brigade Captain Mick Moore.

Along with other members of the brigade and its fire trucks, he was at Friday’s Marketta Festival in Venus Bay, where Mick and the crew chatted to attendees about the importance of people installing the VicEmergency app on their phones and having a fire plan.

After 18 years in the brigade, the last 12 or 13 as Captain, he continues to enjoy serving the community.

While delighted the brigade has added some young members in recent times, more firefighters are needed.

As well as helping your community, it’s a great opportunity to boost your skills and your resume.

Sunday’s session begins at 10.30am in Jupiter Park, located on Jupiter Boulevard, Venus Bay.