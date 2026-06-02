Eddy kicks eighteen as premiers smash Newborough

Bailey Angwin gets a kick away while swarmed by Newborough defenders. W12_2226

ANYONE who has played footy at any level will know how hard it is to get a kick sometimes.

Many of us would have left the field with barely a handful of possessions and on a rare good day some of us may have even kept a straight face as we laid claim to having “around twenty or so touches” if we added enough mayo to our real tally of thirteen or fourteen.

So imagine having a day out where you had as many as eighteen kicks in a single game.

Now imagine all eighteen of those kicks were goals.

You know, eighteen goals, the number you once claimed to have kicked in an entire season back in the fourths, the year you actually managed to kick twelve.

The mere notion of it is absurd to most of us.

Right, eighteen goals in a game, as if.

Well not to Brett Eddy.

That is right, Eddy helped himself to eighteen majors in his side’s huge 190-point win over Newborough.

The reigning premiers kicked a stupendous 35-11-221 to Newborough’s 5-1-31.

An effort of which coach Jake Best noted was “a great four quarter game for us” before deferring to his next match.

While Best may not have gone into too much detail make no mistake this is something people will talk about for years to come.

Generations to come in fact.

Eddy has of course kicked close to 1300 career goals and has played footy at levels most of us only ever get to see on TV but eighteen in a game, any game, is crazy.

Footy is a team game and while Eddy managed to kick more than half of his side’s 35 goals someone has to get him the ball.

And while he deservedly gets most of the accolades for the day Jack Rathjen and reigning league medal winner Angus Norton were noted as second and third best on.

And somewhat scarily the next three guys on Foster’s best players list all have experience in and around AFL clubs with Tom Schnieder, Luke Tapscott and Jack Weston filling spots fourth, fifth and sixth best.

What a performance and what a list of talent.

Oh and Jake Best will return to the fold shortly too.

Newborough were best served by Anthony Daley, Matt Heywood and Liam Fitzpatrick.

Last week’s hero Jack Robinson managed two of his side’s five majors and was the only multiple goal kicker for the Dogs.

And as much as the Dogs would like to forget the game in the short term I cannot help but get the feeling they too will tell the tale in the years to come of the day they played against a bloke called Brett Eddy who kicked eighteen in a game.