Bena martial artist returns to Japan for elite tournament

Annika McGeachin will travel to Japan later this month to compete at the Japan Athletes Cup in Okinawa.

A YOUNG martial artist from Bena is set to make her return to Japan, where she will test herself against some of the best fighters her age in the world.



Annika McGeachin is deep in her preparation for the Japan Athletes Cup (JAC) being held in Okinawa later this month. It’s an invitational tournament often regarded as one of the highest quality competitions in Japanese Karate, with more than 1000 elite fighters set to compete across the various divisions.



Annika will compete as an international invitee, who earned her place in the tournament by winning the Rookie Cup, also held in Okinawa, in late 2025. As the winner, she was invited to compete in the JAC.



“As an international athlete you have to win something or be invited to compete.



All the local competitors have to qualify through their own events in Japan, so it ends up being the best of the best,” said Annika’s coach and father, Trevor McGeachin.



“It would be one of the higher quality tournaments in Japan, probably just underneath a World Cup level.”



Annika, aged just 10 years old, will compete in the Grade Five division, as part of a system that groups competitors by their schooling year rather than just their age.



The tournament also divides each division into two separate weight categories. In Annika’s case, it will split the group into those above 38kg and those below 38kg, to ensure competitors face off against opponents closer to their own size and strength.



Preparation for the tournament has been intense, especially as the weeks draw near, with Trevor saying Annika has shifted to a more technical focus.



“We’re doing a lot more pad work and working on the technical side of things. At this level everyone is fit and strong, so having that little bit of a technical advantage can be massive.”



Annika will leave Australia on March 21, but won’t head directly to Okinawa, Japan. Instead, she’ll first make a stop in Thailand where she will spend several days training before continuing to her destination. The stopover will also present the chance to observe world champion boxer Tyson Fury, as he prepares to fight Arslanbek Makhmudov in an upcoming bout.



The tournament is set to begin on March 29.



Trevor said the difference in international experience would likely be Annika’s biggest hurdle, as many of her opponents have been fighting internationally for years.



“All four of the Aussie kids going over haven’t fought at anything close to this standard before,” he said.



“But Annika is lucky in that she doesn’t really get affected by nerves. She just goes out there and does her best.”



Experience may be against her, but confidence certainly is not.



“I’m looking forward to competing against the best of the best,” said Annika.



“She wants to win,” Trevor said. “When you train as hard as they do, you must go into it believing you can be the best in the competition.



“In reality, as coaches we just want to see her fight her best fight and keep improving.”



A strong showing at the Japan Athletes Cup could assist Annika in building a case for future international selections, including a potential opportunity to compete at a World Cup in the coming years.