Benjamin Watson Dux of Chairo Leongatha

Benjamin Watson’s hard work has paid off, being Dux of Chairo Christian School’s Leongatha campus after the school introduced Year 12 there this year.

CHAIRO Christian School is delighted to announce that Benjamin Watson is the Dux for 2025 at their Leongatha campus with an ATAR of 97.65.

Benjamin studied English, Specialist Maths, Maths Methods and Physics this year, having already completed Units 3 and 4 of General Maths in Year 10 and Certificate III in Christian Ministry and Theology in Year 11.

This achievement is especially exciting as 2025 marks the first Year 12 cohort at Chairo Leongatha.

Benjamin’s outstanding results reflect his diligence, perseverance and passion for learning, setting a wonderful precedent for future graduates.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Benjamin’s success and the achievements of our inaugural Year 12 class, who completed either VCE or VCE VM,” Principal of Chairo Leongatha Amy Stork said.

She noted the years of planning and dedication from staff members, students and families that went into establishing Year 12 at the Leongatha campus.

“Over the course of completing his VCE, Benjamin has demonstrated a commitment to both academic excellence and spiritual growth; he set a high standard for academic excellence and character, and we couldn’t be prouder of him and his peers,” the Principal said.

Benjamin commented that he is relieved to have obtained his results and is looking forward to a restful summer.

Next year, he will be engaging in tertiary study, with his first preference being a Bachelor of Commerce and Actuarial Science at Monash University.

The school congratulates Benjamin and the entire Class of 2025 on their achievements and looks forward to seeing the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for each of them.