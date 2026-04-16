State tips in $500,000 for Graydens Reserve upgrade

State government announces $500,000 funding boost for Newhaven's Graydens Reserve sporting facility improvements.

Newhaven's Graydens Reserve will get a long-awaited overhaul after the state government confirmed a $500,000 contribution to the project through its latest sport infrastructure funding round.

Member for Bass Coast Jordan Crugnale announced the funding on Monday, with Bass Coast Shire Council to receive the money through the state government's Local Sports Infrastructure Fund.

The grant will combine with $700,000 allocated by council to deliver a $1.2 million upgrade of the Phillip Island Road reserve, which is often the first stop for visitors crossing the San Remo bridge.

The redevelopment will include a local level skate park, nature-based adventure playspace, sensory and all abilities equipment, accessible pathways, netball ring, soccer goals, landscaping, accessible parking and park furniture.

The upgrade follows years of planning and community consultation.

An earlier proposal to build a larger regional skate park at the site was scaled back after pushback from the Newhaven community, who wanted the reserve to remain a passive park suited to young children, families and older residents.

The entry-level skate facility will replace the existing ageing skate infrastructure and is designed to complement rather than dominate the park.

Ms Crugnale said the project would benefit both locals and the growing number of people wanting to get involved in sport and recreation.

"This is wonderful news for Newhaven and surrounding community for this great park, and will go a long way to support the growing number of people keen to get involved in local sport and recreation," Ms Crugnale said.

"It is a great example of how the Allan Labor Government is making sport and recreation more accessible, welcoming and inclusive for all Victorians."

Bass Coast is one of 78 projects to share in more than $18.3 million through this round of the Local Sports Infrastructure Fund, which has supported more than $64.8 million worth of projects across Victoria.

The state government says it has invested more than $2.4 billion in sport and recreation infrastructure since 2014, with $20 million allocated in the 2025-26 Victorian Budget to continue the fund.

Figures from Sport and Recreation Victoria show more than 330 funded projects over the past two years have brought in more than 70,200 new participants to community sport, including a 19 per cent increase in girls taking up a sport.

The projects have also supported more than 1,170 direct full-time jobs.

Bass Coast Shire Mayor Rochelle Halstead last week described the Graydens Reserve funding as a wonderful outcome for the community and paid tribute to the work of council staff and local residents in seeing the project through.

More information on funded projects is available at sport.vic.gov.au