Big build delays threaten local martial arts clubs

Cassandra and James Heenan from Heenan Taekwondo fear big build delays in Pakenham could threaten their martial arts clubs in Wonthaggi and Inverloch. B01_0626

Martial arts clubs in Wonthaggi and Inverloch are under threat because of a prolonged delay in the State Government’s big build program at Pakenham.

Major roadworks to relieve local bottlenecks, improve traffic flow and make journeys easier and safer in Pakenham have adversely affected Heenan Taekwondo martial arts.

“Pakenham is our main operation, it’s the headquarters,” said owner James Heenan.

Contractors have been on the job for four years according to Mr Heenan causing major disruption and prolonged road closures which have impacted their small family business. Heenan Taekwondo was established in 1999 and has two clubs in Inverloch and Wonthaggi as well as the full-time martial arts centre in Pakenham.

“Without Pakenham the associated clubs on the Bass Coast will be forced to shut down,” said Mr Heenan.

An Urgent Financial Relief Needed Due To Road Closures petition on Change.com has already attracted over 1,000 signatures. The petition can be found at change.org/p/urgent-financial-relief-needed-due-to-road-closures