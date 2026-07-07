Inverloch’s biggest running weekend will return

After an immensely successful 2026 event, the Inverloch Running Festival will return in 2027.

Melbourne’s Megan Humphrys and Sunee Bam after completing the half-marathon at the 2026 Inverloch Running Festival.

After an immensely successful 2026 event, the Inverloch Running Festival will return in 2027, with organisers confirming the popular coastal event will be held across Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14.

The announcement was made through the festival’s social media page on June 25, locking in the third edition of the annual event after more than 1600 runners participated in Inverloch earlier in the year.

The 2026 festival was also held across two days, and offered five timed events, ranging from a family-friendly 2km run through to the full 42km marathon.

In total, the festival offered a 2km, 5km, 14km, half-marathon and full-marathon across the entire weekend.

The event will return to Inverloch, having experienced noticeable growth already in just its two years of operation, with Event Director Matt Morris saying that participation increased from about 1400 runners in its first year to more than 1600 in its second.

“We had 1600 runners across all five races this year. Last year it was 1400,” he said.

The event received praise for its true festival-like atmosphere, as runners crossed the finish line greeted by live music, food vans, merchandise stalls and running displays.

The event also provided a significant boost to the local economy, with a large percentage of participants travelling from outside the region.

“In 2025, about 70 per cent came from out of the region, and about two-thirds of that stayed overnight,” Mr Morris said.

“It was similar to that this year as well.”

The Inverloch Running Festival had more than 1600 runners participate this year, and is poised to be just as popular in 2027.

The Inverloch and Cape Paterson coastlines remain one of the course’s biggest drawcards.

“Just look at the coast,” Mr Morris said when asked about what made the course so good.

The 2027 event could present the unique opportunity for a three-peat, as the winner of both the 2025 and 2026 marathons, David Staehr, has teased a potential return for the 2027 event.

The 48-year-old won the most recent marathon despite battling cramps and challenging hills late in the race, but remained coy about whether he would return in 2027 to chase a third straight victory.

“It’s a seven-hour drive for me, so we’ll wait and see,” said Staehr after the race.

“But who knows, I might still be going in 10 years’ time.”

The festival’s growth has also recently earned recognition closer to home, with the Inverloch Running Festival named as a finalist in the Event Excellence category of the 2026 Bass Coast Business Awards.

It’s been nominated alongside the Phillip Island Pro and the Tidal Seafood Festival.

The award recognition shows just how quickly the event has planted itself on Inverloch’s calendar as a major drawcard for runners and athletes from all over the state.

Further details about registrations and the 2027 program will be released ahead of the festival.