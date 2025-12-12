Blue Wrens win junior athletics carnival

Grade 2 students Noah, Freddie, Jake, Tyson and Cayden competed in the junior athletics carnival at Inverloch Primary School on Friday. Tk07_4925

INVERLOCH and Kongwak Primary Schools held their junior athletics carnival on Friday.



The carnival gave students from Grade Prep to Grade 2 the opportunity to try out a range of track and field competitions, competing in their house colours.



Ultimately, the Blue Wrens won the day, followed by the Golden Honeyeaters, the Red Robins and the White Seagulls.



PE teacher Rob Van Rooy said the day was a great success.



“We were lucky with the weather, and we had a really great turnout of parents and loved ones to support the kids,” he said.



The students prepped for the day by learning about the events during their PE sessions.



They also had four practice sessions to get used to the rotations, which allowed the carnival to run smoothly.



The event was run by the Grade 5 students with the assistance of the Grade 6 leaders.



“They were on point all day and did a great job. They really stepped up, and it was a great day for everyone,” Mr Van Rooy said.



“Our kids are very active kids, and it’s good to be able to give them this sort of opportunity.”



New to the athletics carnival were the 2025 Prep students, who were made to feel more comfortable with their Grade 5 buddies there to support them through the day.

Prep student Will took on the high jump at the junior athletics carnival held at Inverloch Primary School. Tk08_4925