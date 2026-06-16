Brawl outrage - Inverloch traders call for CCTV coverage

Wes Carter owner of Inverloch’s Larder Café has called for surveillance cameras in the main street maintaining that growing tourist numbers during peak holiday periods demand better security infrastructure. b13_2426

A VIOLENT midday brawl between unknown teenagers and a local youth in Inverloch turned the holiday long weekend into chaos.

The Inverloch arcade off A’Beckett Street became a battleground at lunchtime on Saturday, June 6, prompting traders to call for a network of security cameras in the town.

A verbal altercation quickly escalated into physical violence, sending shoppers running into nearby businesses as glass broke.

Staff at clothing boutiques and cafes locked their doors against the violence.

“There was blood everywhere,” said one local who witnessed it first-hand.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. It was complete mayhem. You don’t expect that kind of urban hostility when you come down to the coast for a relaxing long weekend.”

One shop owner was left with a shattered windowpane and damaged glass door.

Police were called as the conflict peaked, however the offenders had fled before officers arrived. They remain at large.

Paramedics treated onlookers, though the combatants had gone.

Officers have been told a 24-year-old man was walking through the shopping centre on A’Beckett Street about 12.50pm when a group of youths shouted at him.

The man turned and approached the group, before he was pushed by one of the youths.

It is understood a physical altercation occurred, before one of the youths fell through a nearby shopfront window.

The impact shattered the glass, causing deep lacerations to the youth.

The group and the 24-year-old then fled in separate vehicles.

Police confirmed the parties were not known to each other, suggesting the incident stemmed from a random verbal taunt.

The investigation is ongoing, with detectives scouring CCTV footage and appealing for dashcam footage from cars along A’Beckett Street.

Damage to the arcade shopfront is estimated at $2500.

As well as the calls for townwide CCTV, there have been calls for increased police presence during peak holiday periods to keep Inverloch safe and family-friendly.

Police urge anyone with information or mobile phone footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

LOCAL business owners in Inverloch are demanding the urgent installation of public CCTV cameras and an increased police presence following the violent weekend brawl that left community members rattled and a shopfront shattered.

The town was thrown into chaos during the busy King’s Birthday long weekend after a confrontation between a group of out-of-town youths and a local man rapidly escalated in the heart of town.

The incident has triggered widespread concern among traders who fear that rising street violence is threatening the safety of both staff and patrons.

Wes Carter, owner of the popular Larder Cafe, said the altercation unfolded directly opposite his premises.

“It was a busy Saturday, and people were lined up outside waiting for their coffee,” Mr Carter explained.

“Suddenly, staff heard a commotion outside and there was total confusion about who was actually involved.”

Staff were confronted with a scene of total mayhem and unprecedented violence, shattering what would normally be a typical holiday weekend atmosphere.

The tension peaked when the physical struggle spilled across the arcade.

According to witnesses, a person was violently shoved through a commercial shopfront window, causing the glass to implode.

“Once the window was broken, the group took off and fled the scene,” Mr Carter said.

“There was glass everywhere and a trail of blood leading from the arcade right out to the carpark.”

In the immediate aftermath, employees from The Larder rushed to assist.

Staff members helped clean up the debris, mopped blood from the arcade floor and tried to calm panicked bystanders and tourists who had gathered in the area.

Mr Carter noted that the ferocity of the incident had left his team deeply shaken.

“It frightened the staff. It’s not what you expect to see here. Everyone was in shock that it happened in the arcade in Inverloch.”

While the arcade has no prior history of such trouble, and the brawl appears to be an isolated conflict, local traders argue that the psychological impact on the town is significant.

Business operators say the event highlighted a critical vulnerability in Inverloch’s town centre, a complete lack of public surveillance.

With staff now expressing anxiety about returning to work and the potential for future violence, Mr Carter is leading calls for structural safety upgrades in the main street.

“There is currently no CCTV in public areas of Inverloch, particularly for the main street,” Mr Carter said.

“Having a visible police presence would also help to give the community a bit more feeling of security and safety.”

Traders fear that without preventative measures, anti-social behaviour could become more frequent.

“As a community, we should be looking for a solution while it is still manageable,” Mr Carter urged.

“It makes people feel uneasy, the safety of staff and customers is paramount. Something like that reminds us that times are changing.”

Local police are investigating the incident and reviewing private security footage from nearby businesses to identify those involved.

Community leaders are expected to raise the issue of public CCTV installation with Bass Coast Shire Council to address the growing anxiety among local commercial operators.