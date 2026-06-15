On yer bike! $6.5 million trail opens this Friday

Unofficial users have already given the thumbs up to the crossing over Toorak Road at the Inverloch end of the trail.

THERE’S to be an official opening for the $7.7 million Inverloch-Wonthaggi Trail this Friday, June 19, with a ride to the event kicking off, at either end, at 10.30am.

But, news flash, the cost of the project for Bass Coast Shire Council ratepayers looks to have been scaled back by at least $1.2 million, which council is considering reallocating to the Surf Parade shared pathway.

So, it’s a $6.5 million trail.

Makes sense. That would achieve virtual parity between the $3 million State Government grant, from its “Growing Suburbs Fund”, and what would be $3.5 million from Bass Coast (not $4.7 million).

Plus, the money will be going towards extending the Surf Parade shared pathway, from Ozone Street to Goroke Street, where it links up with the Inverloch to Wonthaggi path anyway - win, win!

A number of people have already taken unofficial rides and walks along the route and have given it the thumbs up, although there’s still some finishing-off works to be undertaken.

They say there are many attractive elements along the route and they’ve even given their seal of approval for the potentially tricky crossing of Toorak Road, at the Inverloch end.

The Bass Coast Shire Council Mayor, Cr Brett Tessari, is an enthusiastic supporter of the trail.

“It’s coming up really well, isn’t it,” said Cr Tessari ahead of Friday’s event.

“There are some really nice features along the way but the part I’m really keen to see is the view of the Inverloch coastline as you reach that ridge along Drowleys Road.

“But there’s a range of ways to use it. You can go for a ride, a run or walk out on the path from either end, Wonthaggi or Inverloch, stop and have a bit of a sit down to enjoy the rural views and then go back.

“Or you can ride the whole 14km length and even link up with Bass Coast Rail Trail and ride to Kilcunda and even on to Phillip Island if you’re making a day or a weekend of it.

“I can see it becoming really iconic, well used by both locals and visitors alike,” he said.

Cr Tessari predicted the new trail would encourage visitors to stay longer in Bass Coast while offering locals a great recreation option.