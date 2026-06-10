Mid-July finish expected for new-look Cowes

Cowes traders say that while the use of shell grit on tree plots in the town’s CBD has a certain synergy with its surroundings it is messy and likely creates a slip or trip hazard for shoppers. Council is reviewing the expensive design feature.

COWES traders are continuing to battle on by coming up with innovative ways to assure prospective customers they are still open and operating while progress is made on the Cowes Foreshore Project.

Many of them are unsure about when the latest “Phase 3” works will be completed but the Bass Coast Shire Council moved to alleviate any confusion by issuing an update ahead of the King’s Birthday long weekend.

“Phase 3 is anticipated to be completed in mid-July, subject to weather conditions and unforeseeable circumstances,” said a spokesperson for the shire’s Major Projects team.

In the past three weeks construction of drainage works has reached 90 per cent completion with subsoil drainage 100 per cent complete, the demolition of footpath is 100 per cent complete, soft spots identified during demolition have been dug out and stabilised with the capping layer to carparks and road now 100 per cent complete, the concrete footing for the civic green is 100 per cent complete and mass granite blocks installed, the DDA ramp drainage works are at the halfway point with retaining footing commenced and electrical works underway, and installation of stainless handrail to phase 2 retaining wall and Cascade decks is almost complete.

In coming weeks works will start on continuation of footpath construction, continuation of drainage and subsoil drainage works, construction of the lower subbase and the subbase course of the road pavement, electrical works to DDA ramping and Thompson Ave upper end areas, commencement of kerb preparation works and continuation of retaining wall footings and wall construction.

The council has continued to liaise with local traders on initiatives that might assist them while works are continuing, including erecting portable variable messaging signs near Berninneit advising that “Cowes is Open” for business.

Meanwhile, traders have highlighted a messy tripping hazard with shell grit used to cover tree-plots along the newly completed streetscape.

“The Major Projects team have heard the community concerns around the shell grit and are reviewing its use on the Cowes Foreshore Project going forward,” said a council spokesperson this week.