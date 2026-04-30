Brazen Wonthaggi car thieves post joyride video online

Brazen criminals have demonstrated their disdain for the victims of a car theft in Wonthaggi last Sunday, April 26, by posting a video of themselves online, joyriding down the highway in the near-new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Exceed, valued at $65,000.

Wonthaggi car thieves posted a joyride video online of them driving the car at high speeds while weaving in and out of highway traffic, passing some cars down the left side on the stopping lane or shoulder.

BRAZEN criminals have demonstrated their disdain for the victims of a car theft in Wonthaggi last Sunday, April 26, by posting a video of themselves online, joyriding down the highway in the near-new Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Exceed, valued at $65,000.

The driver and occupants of the car are seen to be weaving in and out of traffic, also passing other vehicles in the emergency lane, as they travel at speeds exceeding 140km/h.

It is understood that there have been developments in the case with the “completely trashed” car being recovered by police and charges laid against one alleged offender.

The stolen vehicle is also believed to have been used in the commission of another crime.

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More details to follow.