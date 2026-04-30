Tender opens for Newhaven jetty rebuild

Construction could begin by late 2025 with the jetty potentially reopening to the public by summer 2026.

Project partners and community representatives at the Newhaven jetty restoration meeting on Wednesday April 29, including Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale, Better Boating Victoria's Chris Padovani and Graeme Mills, Parks Victoria Area Chief Ranger Reece Taranto, Saltwater Restaurant operator Ben Dennis, and Newhaven Residents Group representatives Patricia and Noel Street.

Newhaven's much-loved jetty could reopen as early as summer 2026, with construction tenders set to be released in the next few weeks under the state government's $5.5 million restoration project.

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale brought project partners and community representatives together at Saltwater Restaurant in Newhaven on Wednesday April 29 to mark the start of the rebuild and confirm progress on tender, design and approval works.

The newly released 2025/26 Boating Action Plan formally includes the $5.5 million allocation first announced in November 2025, with Better Boating Victoria (BBV) leading the project in partnership with Parks Victoria.

Ms Crugnale said the project was a key milestone for a community that had pushed for the jetty's return since its closure two years ago.

"This project is a direct result of the community speaking up and working together, and I thank everyone who has advocated so strongly, and we will continue to keep the community updated every step of the project," Ms Crugnale said.

She said the team was wasting no time in getting works underway.

"The Boating Action Plan is signed off, the funding has been released, and the BBV team are getting on with the project and working with asset managers Parks Victoria," she said.

"The necessary approvals required under the Marine and Coastal Act are underway including in-water works permits, this is all happening concurrently so we don't waste a second."

Construction tender documents are being finalised and will be released to market shortly for an eight-week period, with evaluation to follow the week after and a contract to be awarded after that.

If works start without delay, the jetty is expected to reopen by summer 2026, subject to weather and material availability.

A detailed project schedule will be shared with the community once it is confirmed.

Better Boating Victoria has committed to minimising disruption to local businesses and is coordinating its work with the San Remo Bridge maintenance project, with traffic management, safety and environmental plans to be developed as part of the rebuild.

Community members at the meeting raised the need for a second set of handrails for safety in tidal conditions, particularly for young recreational fishers, along with requests for rod holders, seating, fish cleaning stations and floating platforms.

While those additions sit outside the current project scope, Ms Crugnale said funding opportunities were available for fishing clubs and community groups wanting to pursue them.

The project has also received strong support from Victorian Recreational Fishing, the official peak body for recreational fishers in Victoria.