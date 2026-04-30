History talks win state prize for Wonthaggi volunteers

The 15 Minutes of History series grew from 30 attendees to standing-room-only crowds over five years.

Angela Henricksen from Archival Survival presents the award certificate to Wonthaggi and District Historical Society president Fay Quilford.

Wonthaggi's 15 Minutes of History series has won Victoria's top award for a volunteer-run project, capping five years of growth from audiences of 30 to standing-room-only crowds.

The Wonthaggi and District Historical Society took out the Volunteer-run Project of the Year at the 2026 Victorian Museums and Galleries Awards on Tuesday April 28 at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art in Melbourne.

The awards are co-presented by the Australian Museums and Galleries Association Victoria (AMaGA Victoria) and the Public Galleries Association of Victoria, and drew 74 nominations from across the state this year.

Society president Fay Quilford said the win recognised everyone who had given their time to make the program work.

"The Society thanks its wonderful volunteers, the speakers who gave their time freely, and the community for supporting the 15 Minutes of History," Ms Quilford said.

"This is worthy recognition for all those involved."

The series began in January 2021 as part of Bass Coast Shire's summer holiday program, drawing modest audiences to the town's Railway Station Museum.

It has since grown to fill the museum, with more than 100 speakers from across the community telling their stories.

Each talk is recorded on video and added to the society's oral history archive, building a collection of first-hand accounts of local life.

AMaGA Victoria is the peak body for Victoria's museum and gallery sector.

Executive director Dr Ashley Robertson said cultural organisations were central to community life across the state.

"Creative and cultural organisations are at the heart of our communities," Dr Robertson said.

"This year's nominees demonstrate the power of museums and galleries to enrich lives, spark connection, and drive economic and social wellbeing across Victoria."

The judges said the society had achieved significant outcomes with limited resources.

"Their creativity, passion and commitment shone through the nomination, making them a worthy winner of this category," they said.

Now in their 32nd year, the awards celebrate excellence across Victoria's museum, gallery and community collecting sector, with 21 prizes presented at this year's gala ceremony.

The society operates the Railway Station Museum, which houses Wonthaggi's archive collection and is open to the public on Saturdays.

The 15 Minutes of History talks are held each January.