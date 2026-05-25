Council backs new residential zone for Inverloch

Bass Coast Shire Council has formally adopted a development plan for a proposed residential development at Nesci Court off Ullathornes Road in Inverloch.

Bass Coast Shire Council has formally adopted a development plan for a proposed residential development at Nesci Court in Inverloch.

A SIGNIFICANT residential expansion on the fringes of Inverloch has taken a significant step forward with Bass Coast Shire formally adopting the approval of a development plan for Nesci Court off Ullathornes Road.

The strategic proposal which targets vacant land currently surrounding Nesci Court is poised to unlock the area for future housing subdivisions within strict environmental controls.

Rather than granting immediate construction rights, the development plan established the essential groundwork that will allow council to formally consider subsequent planning permit applications for specific land subdivisions.

"The development plan will guide future development of the land," according to council.

"It achieves a balance between necessary residential growth and the retention of valued elements such as native vegetation and local character.” To ensure the town's existing infrastructure is not overwhelmed, the project features a clear, multi-stage rollout.

Council originally reviewed its 2003 Inverloch Design Framework in 2008 to update strategic growth directions. Following extensive analysis, the revised Inverloch Design Framework was formally adopted by council in 2011.

That comprehensive review evaluated multiple facets of the coastal community, including population and settlement trends, commercial and employment requirements, natural environmental assets, local character and community needs.

Feedback from local residents heavily shaped the final 2011 document. The overarching vision sought to preserve Inverloch as a high-amenity coastal township where the natural environment remains the defining element.

Planners have long acknowledged Inverloch's strong sense of place and its growing popularity among sea-changers, which creates ongoing pressure for outward urban expansion.

To manage this growth responsibly, the 2011 framework identified four key strategic sites capable of supporting future residential development on the edges of the existing settlement boundary. The Nesci Court land, along with its adjacent allotments, stands as one of those primary designated growth zones.

The proposal passed unanimously after receiving strong praise from councillors for its collaborative approach and environmental focus. Councillor Morgan commended the project as a prime example of developers, ward councillors, and the community working together in good faith.

Cr Morgan expressed pride in the community, emphasising that the project balanced local values of fairness with the critical need for new housing. Cr Jon Temby also backed the proposal as a high-quality infill project but raised caution regarding potential rates implications for non-participating residents.

Cr Temby urged developers to prioritize solar-passive design, dark-skies lighting, and the preservation of indigenous vegetation. While calling for the removal of invasive narrowleaf ash trees, he stressed the importance of planting sufficient indigenous canopy trees to combat urban heat island impacts and maximizing shaded public open space.