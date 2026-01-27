Busy, Busy, busy as schools go back today

LAST year there were 567,478 primary school students in Victoria and there’s every indication there’ll be just as many starting back to school on Wednesday this week.

It was a busy first day at the Inverloch Primary School as hundreds of students and their parents arrived to get the school year started in fine, but thankfully cool weather. The message: 'Take care on the roads!'

In fact, on a busy morning in Bayview Avenue Inverloch this morning, it seemed as if a good number of those students had decided to turn up at Inverloch Primary School in 2026.

Thank God for the Inverloch Recreation Reserve which serves as an overflow carpark at pick-up and drop-off times!

First-time students with their proud parents in tow.

Experienced campaigners riding in on bikes or leaving mum or dad in their wake.

Teachers drifting in after attending a warm-up (literally) on Tuesday.

It was busy, busy, busy with a atmosphere of everyone being ready for back to school even if it came hard on an equally busy, and hot, Australia Day long weekend.

Of course, the key message for the rest of us is TAKE CARE ON THE ROADS!!

There are always a lot more kids, parents and cars out on the roads at this time of the year and with the new school year on their mind it’s easy to get distracted.

Have a happy 2026 school year!

The Tregidaga and Dowd families arrive at Inverloch Primary School with a new starter in prep.

Camps and excursion funding

Today, the Premier Jacinta Allan joined Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Ben Carroll to announce that the Camps, Sports and Excursions Fund is available from this term – and payments are increasing.

The fund supports more than 190,000 eligible students a year to attend camps and sporting programs, go on excursions, attend graduations, and more.

These are core school experiences that no student should ever miss out on.

This year, eligible students will receive $400 per year – up from $154 for eligible primary students and $256 for eligible secondary students.

The fund is targeted at families who need support the most, from both government and non-government schools.

Click HERE to see more about the fund.

The government has also committed to other cost-saving measures for families.

They say they’ve banned school logos on shorts, pants, skirts and socks in Government schools to make uniforms cheaper.

“We also deliver school breakfast clubs, glasses for kids, free dental checkups with Smile Squad, free swimming lessons, free public transport for kids, free pads and tampons in government schools – and more.

Watch out for children and families as they return to school this week.

A record number of new schools opening

The Premier and Deputy Premier today visited Charlemont’s brand-new Yirrama Primary School, one of 19 new schools welcoming their first students this week.

This is the most schools to ever open in one year, with enrolment places increasing by more than 11,000.

The State Government says they have now delivered on the promised 100 new government schools since 2019.