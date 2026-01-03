Case closed on latest Venus Bay wombat cruelty claims

Fresh accusations of cruelty to wombats in Venus Bay will not result in any charges.

Accusations of further cruelty directed at Venus Bay wombats reported by the Sentinel-Times on Friday have been promptly dismissed by the Conservation Regulator, Victoria.

“After attending the scene today, our investigators have ruled out any illegal activity under the Wildlife Act 1975,” the organisation stated in a Facebook post on Friday, noting, “We appreciate the significant concern from community members following the deaths of two wombats in the Venus Bay area.”

The accusation on New Year’s Day was that at least three wombats had been deliberately run over and killed.