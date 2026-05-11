Champs crowned as South Gippsland Yacht Club celebrates landmark season

SGYC Club Commodore Matthew Kiely was crowned overall Club Champion for the tenth time at the club's annual presentation night capping off an extraordinary year.

State and National Title holders Tanith Ryan, Matthew Kiely, Rowan Fairlie.

A HIGHLY successful season of sailing at the South Gippsland Yacht Club was capped off with 40 club members attending the annual presentation night in Inverloch.

Hard on the heels of the club winning the prestigious Port Albert Challenge Trophy at Port Albert the previous weekend, Club Commodore Matthew Kiely opened the formalities by thanking the committee members for another year of solid dedication.

Commodore Kiely said the club’s stellar season had been defined by high participation and community engagement. Key highlights included the highly competitive club sailing series, the annual Tarwin River Marathon, and the immensely successful Inverloch Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta. The Commodore also praised the club’s Learn to Sail program and the specialized introduction to sailing day for women and girls.

The night focused heavily on the extraordinary achievements of members contesting events away from home waters. Junior sensation Rowan Fairlie was applauded for capturing the national junior title in the Mosquito Catamaran class.

Fellow Mosquito sailor Pete Kiely was celebrated as the overall winner of the Lake Boga Easter Regatta, alongside his division victory in the gruelling Round French Island Race.

In the Impulse class, the club cemented its state dominance with Tanith Ryan and Matthew Kiely honoured as the respective female and male state title holders.

The focus then shifted to the coveted club championship awards, where local division honours were fiercely contested throughout the 2025-26 sailing season.

Division winners Matthew Kiely (B Division), Wayne Smith (A Division) and Neil Warren results scrutineer. Terry Kirby C Division (absent).

In the top tier, Wayne Smith sailed a magnificent campaign to secure the A Division title.

The ultra-competitive B Division crown was claimed by Matthew Kiely, while Terry Kirby proved unstoppable to take out the C Division championship.

Matthew Kiely was crowned overall club champion for the tenth time.

The ultimate accolade of the evening belonged to Matthew Kiely, who capped off his extraordinary year by being declared the overall Club Champion. This victory marks a historic milestone for the skipper, securing the club’s top honour for the tenth time.

Club results scrutineer Neil Warren was on hand to present the major trophies alongside the triumphant division winners. SGYC boasts a proud history of competitive excellence balanced with a wonderful family environment.

The club continues to foster local sailing talent while making its presence felt on the state and national stages. With packed trophy cabinets and growing membership, South Gippsland Yacht Club looks ahead to next season in prime position.