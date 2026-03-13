Chasing top spot in the lead-up to the finals

The final round match at Wonthaggi Turf was always going to be competitive with Wonthaggi Club and Nerrena in second and third place separated only by percentage.

Stewart Beaumont scored five boundaries before he was caught by Thomas Cameron off the bowling of Shem Murphy on 54. B40_1026

WITH Club and Nerrena both looking for the top spot leading into the finals the final round match at Wonthaggi Turf was always going to be competitive.

Inverloch with the Round 14 bye currently sits on top of the ladder with Wonthaggi Club and Nerrena in second and third place separated only by percentage.

Wonthaggi Club won the toss and elected to bat.

Alexander Geyer top scored for Club on 75 before he was caught by Josh Trease off the bowling of Jarrod Hoy.

After a slow start with Club fiercely holding onto its wickets Mitch Thomas was caught by Mitch Croatto bowled by Josh Trease in the 13th over.

Fellow opener Alexander Geyer was joined at the crease by Stewart Beaumont and the pair batted positively to build the score. Geyer was dismissed in the 48th over after crafting an innings of 75 runs.

Wickets began to tumble in the 63rd when Ryan Thomas was stumped by Thomas Cameron bowled Timothy Wightman. Then after passing his half century Stewart Beaumont was caught by Thomas Cameron bowled Shem Murphy with Lochlan Mclean falling shortly after, caught by Mitchell Clark again off the bowling of Murphy.

Sulakshan Mendisque was bowled by Jarrod Hoy in the 70th over.

With Club looking for inspiration a volley of four sixes from skipper Joel Brann off the bowling of Timothy Wightman had Nerrena a little worried before Brann, having struck a swash-buckling 39, was caught by Jarrod Hoy.

Three balls later Fraser West lost his wicket snared by Wiley’s spin.

Best bowlers for Nerrena were Timothy Wightman with 3/72, Shem Murphy 2/20 and Jarrod Hoy finishing with 2/74.

Taking 3/72 Timothy Wightman used his spin attack to advantage. B69_1026

Club finished with 8/235 after 75 overs with the second day’s play scheduled Saturday.