Christmas comes early at the petrol pump

WONTHAGGI’S newest petrol station, Mobil, on the corner of Korumburra Road and McKenzie Street (Bass Highway) has opened today, with relief coming at the bowser and opening prices starting at $1.59 for Unleaded 91 and diesel.

Recent months have seen fuel prices in Wonthaggi, Leongatha and surrounding townships cheaper than Melbourne’s outer fringe, often 30 cents the difference, but today’s even lower prices mean there are certainly a few happy folks around town.

Whilst many expressed disappointment in recent weeks when the Mobil signage was constructed, with residents hoping for a 7-Eleven, which no doubt would have done a roaring trade in Slurpees with the hot weather, the lower prices certainly have many calls circulating across town and a build-up of cars starting to pass through.