Christmas comes early for the Kernot bridge

Local residents gathered at Kernot last month to protest over the delay in funding for a replacement bridge over the Bass River after paramedics were forced to divert around the bridge to attend a life-threatening medical emergency. B30_4525

THE long-awaited Stewart Road Bridge upgrade at Kernot is finally happening after a $1.7 million commitment from the federal government.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Kristy McBain announced on Friday the $2.21 million upgrade will be funded in partnership with Bass Coast Shire Council as part of the federal government's Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program.

"It will address structural and safety issues to future-proof this important crossing," Ms McBain said.

"Locals have called for critical funding for the Stewart Road Bridge, and the Albanese government is delivering as part of our commitment to investing in the roads regional Victorians need and deserve.

"We recognise that regional councils often need additional financial support to assist with meeting rising costs and increased pressure on transport infrastructure due to climate change and extreme weather.

"That's why our government is delivering the funding local governments need to ensure safer roads, allowing more money to be spent on vital local infrastructure and less on administration costs."

Victorian Senator Jess Walsh said investing in a future-proofed Stewart Road Bridge is vital for emergency services and to connect local farmers and landholders.

"I am proud to be part of a government that is stepping up for better connected local communities," Senator Walsh said.

"We're tipping increased funding into Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program, as well as the Roads to Recovery Program and the Black Spot Program, as part of our steadfast commitment to supporting safer and more productive local roads."

Bass Coast Mayor Rochelle Halsted said the bridge was a critical link for the rural community, and the funding ensures council can now move from planning to delivery.

"The closure has been deeply felt by local residents, and we're thrilled to be able to bring some relief and certainty to Kernot.

"We thank the federal government, Minister Kristy McBain and Senator Jess Walsh for recognising the urgency of this project."

Local resident Rob Parsons said locals just want the bridge fixed.

"This is a serious safety concern for the community. The restoration of the Kernot (Stewart Road) Bridge is the single most urgent priority in the Westernport Ward."

Federal Monash MP Mary Aldred said she had been closely engaged with the minister's office to secure the funding.

"Having worked every day on behalf of the local community, I welcome the funding announcement by the federal government," Ms Aldred said.

"I've been engaged with Minister McBain's office on a daily basis to get this across the line and I thank her for recognising the urgency of getting the bridge reopened."

Ms Aldred also thanked the hundreds of local residents who signed her petition calling on the federal government to provide urgent funding for the bridge.

"With summer here, it's critical for residents and emergency services that there is efficient access to local properties," she said.

"I'll always fight hard to secure the investment in infrastructure we need here in Monash."