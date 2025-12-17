Civil and construction contract opens up local jobs

Scott Choi, Managing Director, Australia Samsung, Stephanie McGregor, CEO Marinus Link and John Anderson, CEO DT Infrastructure, have signed the civil and construction works contract for Marinus Link Stage 1.

THE SIGNING of a major contract for civil and construction works for the giant Marinus Link project has opened the way for local sub-contracting opportunities.

Marinus Link Pty Ltd (MLPL) has executed its final Stage 1 major works contract with TasVic Greenlink (TVGL) a joint venture of DT Infrastructure and Samsung C&T Corporation.

The $994 million contract covers the construction of converter stations, equipment installation and land cable civil works spanning 90km from Sandy Point across South Gippsland to Hazelwood.

Marinus Link CEO Stephanie McGregor said the contract execution marks the final step in securing the capability and technology needed to commence construction.

“We have secured both our cable and converter technology suppliers, our integrated delivery partner, and now our lead contractor for the substantial civils and construction campaign,” Ms McGregor said.

“One thousand local businesses attended the recent Meet the Contractor events to explore and compete for supply chain opportunities across Gippsland. Partnering with capable local businesses will complete our workforce and ensure the successful delivery of this national infrastructure project.”

DTI Chief Executive Officer John Anderson acknowledged the significance of the moment and the certainty it provided for local economies that will benefit from Marinus Link.

“Today marks a significant moment for DTI, together with our partner Samsung C&T, we are committing to deliver a truly once-in-a-generation regional project,” Mr Anderson said.

Samsung C&T Corporation Australia Managing Director Scott Choi echoed John’s sentiments and reinforced their decision to partner with DTI to deliver this landmark project.

“Samsung C&T is excited to collaborate with DTI in supporting Australia's transition to a clean energy future,” Mr Choi said.

TVGL is scheduled to commence preparatory works at the Waratah Bay shore crossing in early 2026, pending final environmental approvals.

MLPL CEO Stephanie McGregor said engagement opportunities had been planned with local communities ahead of construction.

“Our Marinus Link teams, alongside TVGL, will be out and about early next year to provide detailed information about construction activities and expected timelines,” Ms McGregor said.

Jointly owned by the Commonwealth of Australia, State of Tasmania and State of Victoria, Stage 1 of Marinus Link will provide enough power to supply 1.5 million homes.