Coles supermarket and Liquorland confirmed for Grantville

A brand-new Coles supermarket is set to open in Grantville with the retail giant confirming it will be part of a new development along the Bass Highway.

The confirmation comes after a public notice appeared for a packaged liquor licence application by Liquorland at 1531 Bass Highway in Grantville.



While the initial notice only referenced Liquorland specifically, Coles has now confirmed that a full supermarket will also be included in the project.

In a statement provided to the Sentinel-Times, a Coles spokesperson said the company is looking forward to coming to the area.

"At Coles we are constantly evaluating our store network to ensure we are delivering the best shopping experience for customers," the spokesperson said.

"We are excited to be bringing a new Coles supermarket and Liquorland store to Grantville as part of this development."

Coles did not provide any further details regarding the construction timeline or the store's broader development, noting that it is simply a tenant at the site.

The packaged liquor licence application for Liquorland was lodged with Liquor Control Victoria earlier this month. The notice states the proposed store would sell alcohol for consumption off the premises and trade from 9am to 11pm Monday to Saturday, 10am to 11pm on Sundays, and from 12 noon to 11pm on Anzac Day.

With the objection period coming to a close, residents have had 30 days to lodge any complaints or objections with Liquor Control Victoria, following the initial display date on Friday, February 6.

The Grantville community has long called for a major supermarket, with the development site at 1531 Bass Highway having previously secured planning approval and pre-commitments from the Coles Group as part of the Bass Coast Village shopping centre project.